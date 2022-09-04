Jews Run British Empire, said 1889 Book

Henry Makow | Sept. 3, 2022

According to “The Red Dragon,” a book published in 1889 by L.B. Woolfolk, British (and American) imperialism originated in the need of Jewish bankers and their Masonic flunkees to translate money created from nothing (thanks to their control of credit), into real wealth i.e. world ownership.

When these bankers finagled a credit monopoly in England in 1694, they turned into a monster that now has hijacked humanity.

The London-based banking cartel literally has gobbled up the planet, and will not be content until it owns everything, and enslaves mankind, mentally and spiritually, if not physically. This, in a nutshell, is the New World Order. This attack on Russia is the background to the Ukraine war.

