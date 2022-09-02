Podesta, Elmendorf Talked ‘Wet Works’ in 2016 Wikileaked Email. Was it About Assassinating Justice Scalia?

Among Wikileak’s 2016 dump of Hillary Clinton’s emails was one that appeared to indicate that there was some sort of conversation about “wet works” happening soon after Feb. 9, 2016.
The email exchange was between Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and Steve Elmendorf,, a special-interest lobbyist still working behind the scenes in politics.
Elmendorf founded Elmendorf/Ryan, LLC, a government-relations and strategic-counseling firm that he owns along with Jimmy Ryan, which represents corporations, trade associations and non profit organizations. Elmedorf/Ryan employs an “all-star team of Democratic revolving-door lobbyists … including former top aides to Democratic floor leaders Harry Reid, Dick Gephardt, Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi. Elmendorf is Jewish and openly homosexual.
Podesta is a long-term associate of the Clintons and was former President Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff from 1998 until 2001. Podesta owns the Podesta Group, a major lobbying firm, and he’s the chairman of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.
The following are more-than-curious emails published by Wikileaks. By inference, there appears to be other emails before these, using the “wet works” term, that are missing from the document dump.
Wet works = covert murder, assassination
Pool party = booze, drugs, prostitutes
Three days later, on Feb. 12, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, age 79, died “in his sleep” at a Texas hunting lodge called Cibolo Creek Ranch. His body was discovered in his bed on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 13. He was found with a pillow over his head. The U.S. Marshals Service, which provides security for Supreme Court justices, said that Scalia had declined a security detail while at the ranch.
The pillow over head is likely a sleight-of-hand misdirection. A muscle relaxant called succinylcholine is used. In high enough doses, it paralyses people so they can’t breath. Most autopsies show this as a heart attack. But no autopsy was even performed here.
Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara pronounced Scalia dead of natural causes over the phone after local law enforcement officers assured her there were “no signs of foul play.” Scalia died alone in his room, reports said.
The following text to the photos are abridged passages from the book “The Death Of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: An Investigative Report” by Ralph Thomas:
The first responder was Presideo County Sheriff Dominguez. The county is deemed by the federal government as a “high-Intensity Drug Trafficking and Illegal Alien Smuggling Area.” The FBI has a special task force that deals with the political corruption in this area. The sheriff before Dominguez was indicted and convicted of possession of drug trafficking. Of the last six sheriffs of Presidio County before Dominguez, two had been murdered by gunshot and one was convicted of drug trafficking.
Scalia arrived at the ranch around noon on the Feb. 12. There is no public record of any investigation of what food or drink he consumed at the ranch.
There were about 35 other guests lodging at the ranch, but there is no public record of any investigation concerning interviews with these other guests concerning Scalia.
The Cibolo Creek Ranch property goes all the way down to the Mexican border, which can be accessed in this highly remote area.
The ranch is owned by Texas multi-millionaire John Poindexter, owner of the conglomerate J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. Poindexter is a longtime personal friend of then-President Obama. Obama, in one of his first duties as president, bestowed upon Poindexter a war medal for his service during the Vietnam War. Poindexter was a national security mucky muck under Reagan and Papa Bush.
On April 7, 1990, Poindexter was convicted of five counts of lying to Congress and obstructing the Congressional committees investigating the Iran–Contra affair, which were investigating the Reagan administration’s covert arms sales to Iran and the diversion of proceeds to insurgents fighting to overthrow the Sandinista government in Nicaragua.
In 2001, newly elected Vice President Dick Cheney recommended Admiral Poindexter to head a separate anti-terrorist office and serve under U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.
From January 2002 to August 2003, Poindexter served as the director of the DARPA Information Awareness Office (IAO).
Curiously, within just two hours of the discovery of Scalia’s body and without a medical examination or autopsy, the justice’s death was determined to be of “natural causes.” His body was then embalmed in El Paso, Texas, before being flown back to his home town in Virgina.
The Sunset Funeral Home in El Paso embalmed the body and flushed his body fluids into the public sewage system, even though El Paso funeral homes were not permitted to flush body fluids into the public sewer system because of the water table.
No autopsy was done nor was a medical examination of the body performed by a qualified medical person.
In addition, and soon thereafter, followed a body count of at least four others involving the Clintons and DNC skulduggery.
It's like two frat boys, Bill and Donald, partying it up with Good Time Jeff but then running for Fraternity Chapter president the next day. Either way, it is still a fraternity.
Have to comment here even though I was never a fan of Scalia. One, he was murdered (I presume, and always did presume) less than 50 miles from where I live. Two, I’ve actually met Presidio County Judge Cindy Guerera, who, BTW, was away from the area at the time…how convenient! Three, I know folks who work for the city of the closest town, Marfa, and nearly all believe he was murdered. Four, I also knew the Sheriff, Rick Thompson, who was indicted for drug trafficking…he had family in the border village of Candelaria, notorious for cross border (and Rio Grande) drug trafficking as well as sex trafficking–one of my former students at Presidio HS was a victim of this BY HER OWN FATHER (!) and another student had a sister who was murdered by these sex traffickers the year I left teaching in Presidio HS. And they also had an evil Christian “cult” there in Candelaria and another student’s family was in this cult (this boy had all sorts of psych issues because of this trauma). One of the deputies II won’t say his name) helped the FBI corral Thompson and later became Sheriff of my nearby county. And that is what I know about this story, and I am sure Presidio county, as well as Brewster and maybe even my county, are still involved with sex and human and drug trafficking today.
Thanks for the article, Russ! And the link to the book site about Scalia’s death. I just might buy that book. I’ve lived in far west Texas for nearly 40 years…it’s time I learned more about it!
Thanks for the additional color.
You are most welcome!
… and nearly all believe he was murdered.
This is the best way to put it, since it emphasizes that no one really knows with certainty whether he died of natural causes or not: the Establishment didn’t seem very interested in finding out; this was definitely my impression at the time (although I do not recall his rather large immediate family, including nine children, publicly questioning the handling of his death) — which is one way Scalia is similar to JFK: it’s clear the Johnson administration, including/especially the FBI, was most interested in constructing a plausible case against Oswald (link).
But no autopsy was even performed here.
Per media reports, three autopsies were performed on Michael Brown.
… I was never a fan of Scalia.
Did you know him personally? — unless you’re a scholar who has meticulously studied the quality of the legal reasoning/arguments in his opinions/dissents, and are referring to that, it’s not clear how this is relevant.
Scalia, although a devout Catholic, had deep ties and respect for his “Chabad Lubavitch” brothers.
“Scalia: ‘I considered myself the Jewish justice : https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/208196
Scali was also accused of being a boy lover.
“Scalia was known for his provocative speech. Interestingly, he asked on several occasions why the Court should not also protect pedophiles since they protected gays. This may have seemed flippant at the time, as well as ignorant (by falsely lumping together homosexuality and pedophilia), but now these kind of public statements can be read in a very different light”
https://thefreedomarticles.com/scalia-was-a-pedophile-claims-victim/
Food for thought..
The loss of Scalia on the Supreme Court was a major loss for normal Americans.
The Podesta brothers are busy boys!
Wondering whether the attempts to out their heinous DC activities with children was a reaction to the wet work crime spree.
The ‘fake news’ term was launched to discredit the ‘pizzagate’ evidence in 2016 also and ha been a useful ‘stop thinking’ response ever since.
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=pizzagate,fake%20news
There is a fascinating interview on youtube by katherine horton and a woman lawyer from colorado re corruption in the legal system. They discuss scalia’s murder by a rent boy type at that prostitution ranch in texas.
I will see if I can find the video on JooTube. I remember when this murder happened the talk in conspiracy circles was Scalia was a pederast and was murdered by a “rent boy”, hence the reason for no autopsy.
“As everyone knows, there are many questions surrounding Scalia’s death, but none of them- in my opinion- are the right ones. I DO believe that Scalia was murdered, but it wasn’t an assassination like many people are assuming. Scalia was brought down by his own behavior- and he is definitely not going to be the only one.
Why did Scalia leave his detail of protection, fly to Texas, and go to a place that was an hour from the rest of civilization? No police, no media- and the only people who stay at the 600 dollar a night dump are rich people. I have seen pictures of the rooms, and they don’t look any better than your local Super 8 motel rooms- so why are the rich flocking to this place? And why this rush to not have an autopsy and declare that he died of natural causes? Most everyone has seen a problem with this- but they don’t understand what is happening.
Scalia liked to fuck little boys. I know this from personal experience- as he was one of my primary abusers as a child and was one of the HEADS of the cult that abused me. He was a vile man who was such an extreme sadist that I find it hard to give words to his voracious appetites. I hated this man in ways that I can’t begin to explain and he rivaled Aquino in my abuse as a child. That is why Heaven reached out and claimed him- and I can assure you- he isn’t going to be the only one.”
https://davidshurter.com/2016/02/17/the-truth-about-scalias-murder-and-yes-he-was-murdered/
More on Cibolo Creek Ranch.
https://pedophilesdownunder.com/tag/cibolo-creek-ranch/
I think this is the video you are speaking of. Just started watching it but it sounds to me like Katherine Horton is the real deal, and would fit inhere at Winter Watch nicely.
