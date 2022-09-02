Podesta, Elmendorf Talked ‘Wet Works’ in 2016 Wikileaked Email. Was it About Assassinating Justice Scalia?

Among Wikileak’s 2016 dump of Hillary Clinton’s emails was one that appeared to indicate that there was some sort of conversation about “wet works” happening soon after Feb. 9, 2016.

The email exchange was between Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and Steve Elmendorf,, a special-interest lobbyist still working behind the scenes in politics.

Elmendorf founded Elmendorf/Ryan, LLC, a government-relations and strategic-counseling firm that he owns along with Jimmy Ryan, which represents corporations, trade associations and non profit organizations. Elmedorf/Ryan employs an “all-star team of Democratic revolving-door lobbyists … including former top aides to Democratic floor leaders Harry Reid, Dick Gephardt, Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi. Elmendorf is Jewish and openly homosexual.

Podesta is a long-term associate of the Clintons and was former President Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff from 1998 until 2001. Podesta owns the Podesta Group, a major lobbying firm, and he’s the chairman of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

The following are more-than-curious emails published by Wikileaks. By inference, there appears to be other emails before these, using the “wet works” term, that are missing from the document dump.



From: John Podesta [mailto:john.podesta@gmail.com]

Sent: Tuesday, February 09, 2016 4:36 PM

To: Steve Elmendorf <elmendorf@teamsubjectmatter.com>

Subject: Thanks Didn’t think wet works meant pool parties at the Vineyard. From:elmendorf@teamsubjectmatter.com

To: john.podesta@gmail.com

Date: 2016-02-09 20:56

Subject: RE: Thanks I am all in Sounds like it will be a bad nite, we all need to buckle up and double down

Wet works = covert murder, assassination

Pool party = booze, drugs, prostitutes

Three days later, on Feb. 12, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, age 79, died “in his sleep” at a Texas hunting lodge called Cibolo Creek Ranch. His body was discovered in his bed on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 13. He was found with a pillow over his head. The U.S. Marshals Service, which provides security for Supreme Court justices, said that Scalia had declined a security detail while at the ranch.

The pillow over head is likely a sleight-of-hand misdirection. A muscle relaxant called succinylcholine is used. In high enough doses, it paralyses people so they can’t breath. Most autopsies show this as a heart attack. But no autopsy was even performed here.

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara pronounced Scalia dead of natural causes over the phone after local law enforcement officers assured her there were “no signs of foul play.” Scalia died alone in his room, reports said.

The following text to the photos are abridged passages from the book “The Death Of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: An Investigative Report” by Ralph Thomas:

The first responder was Presideo County Sheriff Dominguez. The county is deemed by the federal government as a “high-Intensity Drug Trafficking and Illegal Alien Smuggling Area.” The FBI has a special task force that deals with the political corruption in this area. The sheriff before Dominguez was indicted and convicted of possession of drug trafficking. Of the last six sheriffs of Presidio County before Dominguez, two had been murdered by gunshot and one was convicted of drug trafficking.

Scalia arrived at the ranch around noon on the Feb. 12. There is no public record of any investigation of what food or drink he consumed at the ranch.

There were about 35 other guests lodging at the ranch, but there is no public record of any investigation concerning interviews with these other guests concerning Scalia.

The Cibolo Creek Ranch property goes all the way down to the Mexican border, which can be accessed in this highly remote area.

The ranch is owned by Texas multi-millionaire John Poindexter, owner of the conglomerate J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. Poindexter is a longtime personal friend of then-President Obama. Obama, in one of his first duties as president, bestowed upon Poindexter a war medal for his service during the Vietnam War. Poindexter was a national security mucky muck under Reagan and Papa Bush.

On April 7, 1990, Poindexter was convicted of five counts of lying to Congress and obstructing the Congressional committees investigating the Iran–Contra affair, which were investigating the Reagan administration’s covert arms sales to Iran and the diversion of proceeds to insurgents fighting to overthrow the Sandinista government in Nicaragua.

In 2001, newly elected Vice President Dick Cheney recommended Admiral Poindexter to head a separate anti-terrorist office and serve under U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

From January 2002 to August 2003, Poindexter served as the director of the DARPA Information Awareness Office (IAO).

Curiously, within just two hours of the discovery of Scalia’s body and without a medical examination or autopsy, the justice’s death was determined to be of “natural causes.” His body was then embalmed in El Paso, Texas, before being flown back to his home town in Virgina.

The Sunset Funeral Home in El Paso embalmed the body and flushed his body fluids into the public sewage system, even though El Paso funeral homes were not permitted to flush body fluids into the public sewer system because of the water table.

No autopsy was done nor was a medical examination of the body performed by a qualified medical person.

In addition, and soon thereafter, followed a body count of at least four others involving the Clintons and DNC skulduggery.