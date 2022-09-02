Biden’s IRS Auditor Army Will Disrupt Economic Recovery

Real Clear Politics | August 31, 2022
The Biden administration’s decision to recruit nearly 90,000 new IRS auditors could have a chilling effect on small businesses and economic growth, permanently impeding our nation’s ability to recover from its current economic malaise.
As part of the misleadingly titled “Inflation Reduction Act,” President Biden and his allies secured roughly $80 billion in new IRS funding to hire 87,000 auditors. This is bad news for the American economy.
One of the many ways that small businesses can succeed and help grow the economy is by taking advantage of tax credits and deductions which leave more money in the hands of owners to reinvest in their businesses and offer more competitive pay for their employees.
But with the looming threat of a veritable army of auditors being mobilized by the Biden administration, it is highly likely that many small businesses will decline to seek the benefits of those credits and deductions, lest they face the costly headache of aggressive audits from the IRS. In fact, my firm, Engineered Tax Services, specializes in working with businesses to understand and utilize those credits and deductions, and some of my firm’s small business clients have told me this is the case.
