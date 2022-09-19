‘Mad Dog’ Mattis: White Phosphorus, the Siege of Fallujah and Endless War Crimes

United States Secretary of Defense “Mad Dog” James Mattis tendered his resignation in December, 2018. It’s hard to even imagine what the interpersonal dynamics were between the psychopaths that resulted in this, but does it even matter? Good riddance.
In excerpts of the book,”Rage,” published in the Washington Post Bob Woodward, who is famed for his investigative reporting work around the Watergate scandal, writes that Mattis went to Washington National Cathedral in May 2019 to pray about his concern for the country under Trump’s leadership. Soon after praying for the country, he told Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” because Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.”
We note that the authoritarian followers wished Mathis well in 2018. But as way of background, “Mad Dog” Mattis led U.S. troops during the 2004 siege of Fallujah in Iraq. His philosophy was expressed when speaking to a group of soldiers about how to behave in Iraq during a 2003 speech: “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”
Mattis ran herd on the Iraqi occupation after the U.S. invasion, including the Battle of Fallujah. His swaggering, triumphal approach contributed to millions of Iraqis’ hate of American troops. From day one, Mattis’ squads acted as if every single Iraqi was the enemy. His radio call sign during the invasion of Iraq was “Chaos.”
Mattis was pushed by neocon warmonger U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Neocon (((William Kristol))), editor of the conservative magazine The Weekly Standard had actually sought to persuade Mattis to mount an independent presidential bid.
On February 1, 2005, speaking at a forum in San Diego, this dark triad par excellence said “You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn’t wear a veil. You know, guys like that ain’t got no manhood left anyway. So it’s a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them. Actually, it’s a lot of fun to fight. You know, it’s a hell of a hoot. It’s fun to shoot some people. I’ll be right upfront with you, I like brawling.”
With Mattis departing the helm of the Pentagon, a revisit of the 2004 siege of Fallujah is timely and illustrative. Falujah was primarily a terror operation against 275,000 innocent civilians living in the city. More than 200,000 civilians were displaced from their homes during the November siege, and over 75 percent of the city was destroyed.
U.S. marines, under Mattis’ command, killed so many people — one U.N. estimate says 90 percent of them were civilians — that the municipal football stadium of the city had to be turned into a graveyard. Marines shot at ambulances, at aid workers and posed for trophy photos with the dead that they had killed. Here unarmed wounded enemy combatants are murdered in cold blood. Second video, American goons driving down the road shooting other drivers with no consequences.
In separate terror operations against Iraqi civilians — specifically the Haditha and Hamdania massacres — Mattis granted clemency to goons who were already convicted for atrocities, freeing them from prison.
Brainwashed Goons in Afghanistan
In 2010, U.S. atrocities in Afghanistan were revealed. It’s report included a description of a kill team of 12 brainwashed American goons staging killings of three Afghan farmers in cold blood for sport and then posing over the trophies. Goon Corporal Jeremy Morlock, 22, (shown below) confessed to the murders. He was given 24 years in prison. The ringleader was given a life sentence, and nine other proto-psychopaths (in Winter Watch lexicon a proto is someone caught up in a psychopath’s drama and crime) got off with lighter sentences. Five members participated in the murders and seven others were charged with impeding an investigation and attacking the whistle blower.
An article in Rolling Stone magazine revealed these acts were openly discussed and debated in Bravo Company for weeks. Der Spiegel only published three of the photos, but Rolling Stone also published the photos the authorities didn’t want you to see.
Among the men of Bravo Company, the notion of killing an Afghan civilian had been the subject of countless conversations, during lunchtime chats and late-night bull sessions. For weeks, they had weighed the ethics of bagging “savages” and debated the probability of getting caught. Some of them agonized over the idea; others were gung-ho from the start.
The details are here. An outlier? Yeah, you say so, but we seriously doubt it. Staff Sgt. Calvin R. Gibbs, 25, described as the ringleader by other defendants, bragged that it was easy to get away with “stuff” when he served a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004.
Use of White Phosphorus on a Densely Populated City
The use of deadly white phosphorus on a densely populated city was unreported by any western lugenpresse journalists at the time. Rumors had swirled that the Americans used chemical weapons indiscriminately on the city.
In December, the U.S. government formally denied the reports, describing them as “widespread myths.”
“Some news accounts have claimed that U.S. forces have used ‘outlawed’ phosphorus shells in Fallujah,” the website USinfo stated. “Phosphorus shells are not outlawed. U.S. forces have used them very sparingly in Fallujah, for illumination purposes.” This explanation is factious on its face given that the chemical falls to the ground scorching anything it touches.
Read “The Weaponization of Depleted Uranium: A Deadly Dust Crime Against Humanity”
Following pressure from former Labour MP Alice Mahon, the British Ministry of Defence in 2013 confirmed the use of MK77 by U.S. forces during the initial invasion of Iraq.
In mid-June 2017, rights groups reported that the U.S.-led coalition had used white phosphorus in Mosul and Raqqa.
The U.N. Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons of 1980 only allows its use against military targets. Its use against a city like Gaza and Fallujah constitutes war crime. The chemical is ejected in a burst, and can be picked up by wind. Thus, it has no precision for military targeting, well illustrated in the following photo of an Israeli burst spreading out over Gaza.
Fallujah: The Hidden Massacre
Finally, a documentary was produced by RAI, the Italian state broadcaster, entitled “Fallujah: The Hidden Massacre.” It provides clinching evidence that incendiary bombs known as MK77, a new, improved form of napalm, was used in the attack on Fallujah. It was aired in Italy on Nov. 8, 2005, but received a news blackout elsewhere.
In this instance, there is actually a decent Wikipedia piece online that describes the details of the Fallujah experience. The film is still on Youtube (see below).
U.S. Marine turned antiwar-activist Jeff Englehart discussed the use of white phosphorus by U.S. service members in built-up areas and describes the Fallujah offensive as “just a massive killing of Arabs.”
Mad Dog has really been drinking the toxic Kool-Aid,
During the division’s push to Baghdad, Mattis relieved Colonel Joe D. Dowdy, commander of Regimental Combat Team-1. It was such a rare occurrence in the modern military that it made the front page of newspapers. Despite this, Mattis declined to comment on the matter publicly other than to say that the practice of officer relief remains alive, or at least “we are doing it in the Marines.” Later interviews of Dowdy’s officers and men revealed that “the colonel was doomed partly by an age-old wartime tension: Men versus mission—in which he favored his men”, while Mattis insisted on execution of the mission to seize Baghdad swiftly.
Mattis is a weapon that has to be controlled by elected civilians. I have no doubt that he would have no hesitation to use his expertise upon American civilians on behalf of his Neo-con supporters.
Mattis became a marine after graduating college as a history major, and was commissioned through the naval rotc program… I wonder what enlisted marines think of such a creature, I doubt it is positive. He’s a devout catholic, but has never been married and has no kids. I reckon mattis has soft hands, and if threatened would beg for his life from his knees, with freely flowing tears from his baggy eyes. His reputation as a “mad dog” and “warrior monk” is obviously a character creation that has nothing to do with reality. He was also on the board of ponzi scheme company Theranos. Smedley Butler’s farts had more marine corps in them than this fag ever possessed.
Former enlisted, and I despise him.
