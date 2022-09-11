DoD To Boost Ammunition Production After Ukraine War Depletes US Stockpiles

Zero Hedge| Sept.10, 2022

The Pentagon needs to rapidly increase munitions purchases if they want to be prepared for a shooting war with Russia and/or China after depleting stockpiles due to large transfers to Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, the US has transferred 806,000 shells of 155mm howitzers and 108,000 shells for 105mm guns, according to the Defense Department figures. That’s nearly one million shells in six months, and the figure does not factor in missiles and other precision-guided rockets.

As of June, Ukrainian forces fired about 6,000 shells per day at Russian forces. Artillery in warfare is very important, but there’s no way Ukraine can manufacture such shells at scale, so the US is quickly burning through its ammunition stockpile.

