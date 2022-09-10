Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Roundtable Discussion of the Hidden and Not so Hidden Elements of 9/11

September 11, 2022 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 2

Russ Winter joins a roundtable of Jim Fetzer, John Kaminski, Frederick C Blackburn, Dennis Cimino and Joe Olson to dissect the 9/11 event that altered our world and set it on a bad and disturbing path.

Podcast is here.

I have on several occasions highlighted the documentary New Pearl Harbor (poorly named, but brilliantly constructed) on 9/11. Some of the money sections were shown on the podcast.

Realizing that many will not spend the five hours to view this I have pulled and listed the more important points in the documentary.

Part I:

–The “pilots” 59:06- 1:04:00
–Testing the approach to Pentagon in a simulator 1:07:07-1:10:12
–Alleged hijacker and no talent pilot Hani Hanjour 1:10:13- 1:13:10
–No hijackers on airport security surveillance cameras on 9/11 1:16:38- 1:20:18
–No black boxes or flight recorders 1:23:18-1:26:47

–Maximum Operating Limit Speed at low altitudes or VMO 1:28:29- 1:37:30
–Bogus cell phone calls at high altitudes in 2001 1:38:30-1:43:20

Part II

— Where were the 757 engines at the Pentagon 10:26-13:05
— Flight 93 Shanksville, no plane 24:24-28:05
— Despite the rickety building false narrative, the Twin Towers were solidly built steel structures 59:02-1:04:22

— Buildings free fall- cartoon physics of official narrative 1:20:15-1:24:20

Part III

— Security pulled off building before Event  2:54 – 5:54
—Numerous explosions: 8:00-10:12
— Preliminary explosions used in demolitions 10:13-12:20
— Big explosion in basement B-2, B-3 level BEFORE “aerial impact” 13:13- 14:50
— Powerful explosion North Tower lobby 18:15-21:30
— Explosions recorded before collapse 24:34-25:52
— Preliminary explosions BEFORE WTC- 7 demolished 28:00-28:15
— Squibs 31:18-32:55
— Ejecta 35:09-37:50
— Extreme ground and underground temperatures 41:22-48:55
— Pulverization 53:50-57:04
— Summarization of the evidence 1:02:20-1:05:12
— The symmetry of WTC-7 freefall 1:19:05- 1:20:05

