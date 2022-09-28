Destruction of Nordstream Pipeline: False Flag?

The most incendiary story in eons…the sabotage of the Nordstream gas pipelines…received scant, if any, coverage in the U.S. mainstream media. This alone should lead you to wonder which parties were responsible for the attack.

But the notion that two separated at some distance (see map below) undersea natural gas pipelines could be wrecked by natural causes is nil to none.

DENMARK’S GEOLOGICAL SURVEY: BOTH BLASTS DID NOT RESEMBLE SIGNALS FROM EARTHQUAKES, BUT SIGNALS TYPICALLY RECORDED FROM BLASTS – RTRS — Fabrizio Goria (@FGoria) September 27, 2022

A Planet Dove satellite caught the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline rupture in the Baltic Sea, approximately 13 nautical miles southeast of Bornholm Island, Denmark. Captured yesterday, September 26, 2022. pic.twitter.com/hcNg9exxAU — Planet (@planet) September 27, 2022

In the lead up to this event and in response to Europe’s energy crisis, Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 17 that if Europe wants to solve the issue, it can ignore US orders and open up the Nord Steam 2 pipeline. “Just push the button and everything will get going,” Putin said.

The wrecking of Nord Stream 1 and 2 is punishment for the desire of Germany to negotiate a peace with Russia in an effort to safe German industry from total collapse. This gate has been scorch earthed. This goal to find a settlement is the reason why Germany is refusing to send Leopard II tanks to Ukraine. To be an enemy of the US is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.

For those looking for a culprit- does it still count as a conspiracy theory when certain parties just come right out and say it?

What Did Joe Biden Say On 2.7.22? “There will be no longer Nord Stream 2, we will bring end to it.” – Biden Journalist, “How will you do that exactly, since this project is in Germany’s control?” Biden, “I promise you we will be able to do that.”#Nordstream #NordstreamLeak pic.twitter.com/0pgGNQ2rwx — Clay Clark (@TheClayClark) September 28, 2022

Former Polish Minister of Defense (and current member of European Parliament) stated the US is behind it.

The Nordstream 2 pipeline allows Russia to send gas to Western Europe without paying transit fees to Ukraine and Poland. Russia just completed it in the teeth of massive opposition from Ukraine, Poland and USA. Now they are trying to convince you it was Russia who blew it up.

The US has destroyed Russian pipelines in the past.

Germany will now have to pay transit fees to Ukraine & Poland for gas.

Also a new Norway-Poland Baltic Pipeline opened today!

What a coincidence! #NordStream2 #Nordstream

pic.twitter.com/LOkoQO9eE1

— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) September 28, 2022

The CIA warned Germany about the pipeline destruction beforehand. Whodathunk?

And US Navy personnel just so happened to be in the area.

An expeditionary detachment of US Navy ships led by the universal amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge days ago was in the Baltic Sea

It was 30 km from the site of the alleged sabotage on the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline and 50 km from the threads of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline pic.twitter.com/RRyLJvz2dM — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 27, 2022

Since no gas has flowed through either of the pipelines since the start of the month, German authorities have been quick to reassure people that the leaks will not affect its plan to fill gas storage tanks in time for winter.

Sanctions will go into effect starting October. From that point on the pipelines would have been even more useless than they already were. But what they very much presented was a possible “way back” to Russian gas, a way that is now destroyed in a very expensive way.

Nordstream represented a crucial income stream for Russia, and the current sabotage of the pipeline heavily benefits US oligarchs that own a large stake in the LNG companies.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated this event represents an opportunity. 1. “finally end the dependence of Europe on Russian energy” 2. The US also stands to benefit heavily from the export of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) to Europe in place of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Paves the way for energy rationing and lockdowns in Europe.

Retaliation for this is obvious- floating LNG Hindenburgs.

There it is: *US SAYS LNG CARRIERS MUST BE ON HIGH ALERT AFTER PIPELINES HIT https://t.co/QSbSGCrp0r — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 28, 2022