Biden Admin Puts Drug Supply Vending Machines in Addiction Epicenter of the Country

Flag and Cross | Sept. 10, 2022

The Biden administration will spend $3.6 million to deploy drug supply vending machines in rural areas of Kentucky in an effort aimed at “reducing stigma around drug use to support treatment and recovery.”

In doing so, The Washington Free Beacon said it appears that President Joe Biden and his team are still moving forward with the highly controversial concept of “harm reduction policies.”

In an Aug. 31 news release, the White House wrote, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), launched four complementary education campaigns that provide information about the prevalence and dangers of fentanyl, the risks and consequences of mixing drugs, the life-saving power of naloxone, and the importance of reducing stigma around drug use to support treatment and recovery.”

