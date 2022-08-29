Winter is Coming

With Fauci headed into retirement and his trail of wreckage and turmoil done, we need to turn our attention to the next monstrous humanitarian crisis. I suggest a population weakened by clot-shots will next face an energy-weather apocalypse. The narrative to accompany this humanitarian crisis will be “climate change.”

The causa proxima will be a winter storm or series of dark clouded storms in December-February that will perfectly correspond to the energy and food shortage. The base loads of gas and electricity will be well exceeded resulting in blackouts in the midst of sub-zero F temperatures. This will turn the colder regions of Europe and eastern US literally medieval. Wood is already in huge demand.

High pressure over the Arctic helps to unlock the cold air out of the Arctic regions, sending it down into the mid-latitudes of the United States and Europe.

And in an another unbelievable coincidence, Europe’s major rivers are shrinking under the most severe climate-driven drought in decades.

The Rhine’s evaporation is especially concerning. At the chokepoint of Kaub, near Frankfurt, it fell below 40cm on Friday. This would make it impassable for some larger ships carrying supplies of oil, coal and gas. German power plants are particularly dependent on the deliveries as Russia restricts gas flow.

Leading up to this deep freeze coup de grace will be an industrial depression from higher fuel costs. This is getting well underway. Reportedly, some UK residents are receiving utility bills higher than their salaries.

CF Fertilisers UK is shutting down ammonia production and CO2 would not be available for food processing.

In Poland the two biggest fertilizer producers stopped production last week. Poland has the biggest CO2 producers which means that meat and diary industry will soon run out of dry ice. CO2 shortage will also impact manufacturing, engineering, beverages, and the wider food processing sector.

Per Reuters, Norway’s Yara one of the world’s largest fertilizer makers, is slashing ammonia production due to soaring gas prices. Yara began reducing ammonia production earlier in the year. It will only be using around 35% of its European ammonia capacity after its latest cuts, the company said on Thursday.

European smelters are halting production due to energy prices. Aluminum inventories are already extremely depleted.

Europe winning again and again and again Slovak plant Slovalco has announced that due to high electricity prices it is ceasing aluminium production and that now European customers will be forced to import aluminium from Russia and China. — The Sirius Report (@thesiriusreport) August 17, 2022

“Glass shortages could also affect supply chains for other sectors as it is used for smartphone screens and to make bottles for products such as medicines and soft drinks…” Source: https://t.co/X5Qej08Xwv — Gold Telegraph ⚡ (@GoldTelegraph_) August 28, 2022

The US in a stop gap – at least up until now- has been massively exporting petro to Europe. This is effectively almost all of the US oil production of 11.6 bpd. The US itself consumes 20 million bpd. Much of the deficit is supplied by the dwindling SPR.

Germany annual gas consumption is 90 BCM of which 52 BCM WAS imports from Russia. They have 20 BCM now in storage. For EU as a whole annual imports from Russia were 160 BCM and in gas storage EU has just below 90 BCM now.

The Biden administration finally reacts and calls for a slowing of exports as inventories of finished product is run down.

BLOOMBERG: The Biden administration is effectively asking refiners to prioritize American consumers over maximizing profits by supplying fuel-starved Europe, which is facing an unprecedented energy crunch after the invasion of Ukraine – export ban coming up pic.twitter.com/3nZoDKmkGo — Gianluca (@MenthorQpro) August 27, 2022

The point is of all this, once bankrupt and the population in deep despair, the Crime Syndicate cabal can buy the assets of entire nations on the cheap. Europe ‘leaders’ are simply following orders, and now it’s time to play out the end game.