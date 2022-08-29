UK Aircraft Carrier Suffers Embarrassing Breakdown One Day Into 4-Month Mission

Zero Hedge | August 29, 2022

The UK’s biggest warship has suffered an embarrassing setback, breaking down shortly after setting off on a “landmark mission” to the United States. The HMS Prince of Wales experienced an “emerging mechanical issue” – according to a UK defense ministry spokesperson – and is now broken down just off Britain’s southern coast.

The ship is the Royal Navy’s second aircraft carrier, having becoming fully operational last year, and costs an estimated £3 billion. It is further considered a “NATO flagship”. The breakdown came a mere day after it left Portsmouth on Saturday.

(…)