Unvaxxed Coast Guard cadets given 24 hours to vacate campus, can’t go to class

Just the News| August 28, 2022

Coast Guard Academy cadets seeking religious exemption from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate were ordered to vacate the campus within 24 hours of receiving notification of final military adjudication of their cases and given no further details regarding their future in the service.

Much like the West Point cadets whose appeals of religious accommodation requests (RAR) for exemption were denied, the Coast Guard cadets were afforded barely any time to adjust to the final military adjudication of their cases.

(…)