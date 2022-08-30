Unvaxxed Coast Guard cadets given 24 hours to vacate campus, can’t go to class

Just the News| August 28, 2022
Coast Guard Academy cadets seeking religious exemption from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate were ordered to vacate the campus within 24 hours of receiving notification of final military adjudication of their cases and given no further details regarding their future in the service.
Much like the West Point cadets whose appeals of religious accommodation requests (RAR) for exemption were denied, the Coast Guard cadets were afforded barely any time to adjust to the final military adjudication of their cases.
While I sympathize with those who find themselves facing such a mandate in order to continue living their lives as before, and understand the tactic, for most who do so, applying for an exemption on religious grounds is probably more or less an artifice; how many of them actually attend church?
Instead these mandates ought to be forthrightly opposed because they are wrong — it is wrong to coerce people to accept vaccination in order to live their lives as before — mass individual non-compliance would make such mandates moot, but there are apparently too few people with that kind of courage (I’m sure many who accept vaccination also feel the mandates are wrong).
The whole COVID pandemic is a bit of a scam since the test are clearly not reliable, delivering a great many false positives, which means regular, mandatory testing of millions of healthy people is what has kept the pandemic narrative alive.
But disregarding the above, more importantly in this context, since the vaccine does not prevent people from testing positive (‘getting COVID’; how many times has Biden tested positive?), it is extremely dishonest to claim mandatory vaccination is a readiness issue.
The psychopathy of sycophancy.
So let me get this straight.
The protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use protection that didn’t protect the protected.
Vaccine Logic 101