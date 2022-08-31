US Army Grounds Entire Fleet Of Chinook Helicopters After Reports Of “Engine Fires”

Zero Hedge | August 31, 2022

WSJ reported one of the US Army’s top heavy-lift helicopters was grounded in the last 24 hours due to a risk of engine fires.

US officials said the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet (about 400 helicopters) had been grounded after numerous engine fires were reported. One of the officials said no injuries or deaths occurred during any of the incidents. They said the latest occurred a few days ago.

The US Army Materiel Command grounded the fleet of CH-47s “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials have narrowed down more than 70 helicopters that contained a part that could be the source of the fires.

(…)