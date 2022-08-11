DARPA’s Cocktail Menu of Brave New World Human Control

The “natural person” — as opposed to some contrived invention called a “trans-human” — has a right to be left unmolested by Crime Syndicate psychopaths who are determined to drive them like herds to market and cram an agenda of political domination disguised as scientific “advancements” down their throat.
What stops them now from warring, stealing, exploiting, murdering, harassing, enslaving and dominating most of the human race? From having peace? NOTHING. And now we have this horrific marriage of the kakistocracy and technocracy.
One has to believe this process is well underway, particularly in environments that are more institutionalized and where individuals are already more corralled. Winter Watch suggests the best candidates for this new hybrid social structure are younger (4th Turning) and have grown up with brainwashing. An older person is more hard wired on their outlook and language. Hardwired folks can be monitored, culled as necessary and allowed to die off, except for more problematic types. Die offs of the older can be facilitated by plandemics.
It should be safe to assume that these methods are both secret and more advanced than is generally recognized.
One of the current technologies works by directing radio signals on targeted individuals to stimulate specific areas of their brain. These low-density subtle energies have the affect of causing disruption to the body’s physiological integrity, resulting in mood changes such as high anxiety. The directed radio signals may also be used to alter decision making in order to manipulate a desired behavioral outcome.
And it’s not just specific individuals. The technology has been known to psycho-actively overwhelm and covertly control and manipulate entire civilian populations.
There is also the development of “anti-sleep” drugs to dampen emotional reactions to violence. At an unknown level of advancement are “neuro-weapons,” which are virus-transported molecules to addle the brain.
Research is being conducted by The Center for Strategic Communication at ASU and is entitled “Toward Narrative Disruptors and Inductors: Mapping the Narrative Comprehension Network and its Persuasive Effects.” A detailed overview of the project can be found in the document.
Highlights include:
- In phase 3 of the research, the research group will “selectively alter aspects of narrative structure and brain functions via Transcranial Magnetic Simulation (TMS) to induce or disrupt selected features of narrative processing.”
- Once it is determined that disruption of certain portions of the brain can enhance persuasive messaging, individuals can be persuaded to do things they normally would not do and believe things they normally would not believe. This could include something as simple as telling a closely guarded secret, to believing in government propaganda, or even committing a violent act. The group writes on page 26, “Once we have produced a narrative comprehension model [i.e. how individuals comprehend stories and persuasive messages], end users [aka the government] will understand how to activate known neural networks (e.g. working memory or attention) and positive behavioral outcome (e.g. nonviolent actions) nodes with strategic communication messages.
DARPA last year received $65 million from American taxpayers to develop a way to plug a human brain directly into a computer. According to an announcement by DARPA, the project will create a way to “enable rich two-way communication with the brain at a scale that will help deepen our understanding of that organ’s underlying biology, complexity and function.”
In other words, the Crime Syndicate (CS) is taking money from taxpayers and using it to build a way to manipulate their brains, altering their senses — “vision, hearing and speech” — in whatever way the CS deem beneficial. One of the first steps, DARPA reports, will be to create “an implantable package.” That is to say, a device that can be put directly into the brains of those selected for the sensory rewiring. One of the proposed interfaces will result in the development of “up to 100,000 untethered, submillimeter-sized ‘neurograin’ sensors implanted onto or into the cerebral cortex.”
Next up are micro-chipped pills. Not happy enough with monitoring our phone calls, computers and having a camera on us everywhere we go outside, the recently FDA-approved microchip in a pill will be the perfect excuse to place surveillance inside our bodies.
Could a remote-controlled digital-dosing and monitoring system have the affect of making its pill-taking citizens temperate and docile, if ever needed? Or could it be used to deliberately change our moods?
Former DARPA head Regina Dugan now leads special projects for the Google-owned Motorola Vitamin authentication. Dugan shows a pill that can be ingested and then battery powered with stomach acid to produce an 18-bit internal signal. After that, the swallower’s whole body becomes a password.
DARPA said in a press release that the new technology — called Restoring Active Memory, or RAM — will help design and “develop wireless, fully implantable neural-interface medical devices that can serve as ‘neuro-prosthetics.'” Such “memory restoration technologies” could be used to implant phony memories.
DARPA has begun a heavily funded project to “enhance human ability in war zones by altering the genetic code (recipe) of their soldiers.” The aim is to achieve battlefield supremacy by creating soldiers who lack empathy and are smarter, more focused and much stronger than their enemy counterparts. Variations can be used within the broader population, and probably already are.
Then we have the 5G rollout and EMF pollution.
The Schuman resonance frequency (7.83Hz) has been described as the Earth’s universal magnetic pulse. Experiments by Professor R. Wever showed that when subjects were kept underground and isolated from the Schuman resonance frequency, after a while, they developed a whole range of nervous system, hormonal and behavioral problems.
EMF’s and the related wireless technology interfere with the Schuman resonance and the body’s natural circadian rhythm. In humans, brain alpha waves are virtually identical to the Schuman resonance, needed for healthy function.
Sorry this is a bit of a an OT hyjack – but THIS is a very important essay by Angelo Codevilla – posted on Fri July 17 – HT Ann Barnhardt
https://americanmind.org/essays/the-covid-coup/
I have just started to read – I know it is very important and insightful. Please distribute widely
Back on topic – read the whole thing, tho I'd rather evade..
One thing I don’t get is the relation between traditional (i.e. public education) and hi-tech brain control. Seems to me the former is entirely adequate for most general population purposes. 2 or 3 decades of terrifying school children about climate change has produced a population in which 20 and 30-somethings are significantly more likely to be masked than 50 and 60-somethings. (just took another look at the Utah no masks meeting – an encouraging counter-example (from fly over country) to that claim.)
As far those “stronger” soldiers go – I thought it was too late; 50+% of US soldier age adults are too fat, too diabetic, too psycho-drugged, too crime-historied to even get into the military. They better work on robots! Part of me still wants to say that much of this stuff is only venture-capital – congress funding bait.
And Orwell was entirely wrong about that “boot stamping on the face”. That’s not the way it’s done in our velvet totalitarianism. Huxley’s pharmacological take – Soma – was much more prescient. Wasn’t he a hanger-on to the CIA’s LSD effort in the 1960s?
I think Orwell will be correct in the next end game.
oh right, you are on record as expecting (if not precisely predicting) some sort of night of the long knives event for dissenters /disbelievers – thought criminals of all types – color coded, right? …hmm … they do have those 2B hollow point bullets sitting around somewhere.
not being facetious – anything is possible – even my normalcy bias is fraying pretty thin.
Cyber-security trade press is saying today that Russia is “attacking” the Covid vaccine labs – sounds casus belli right there
Thanks for this, Russ. Yes, they’ve gone to far–mad scientists are going to destroy humanity, and they are using our tax dollars for our own eventual enslavement. And, yet, most dumbed down Americans have no clue what DARPA is.
I’ve been sharing this one all over the place: Dr. Carrie Madej warning about the experimental covid vaccine and toward the end, she gets into the crazy DARPA crap:
Urgent information on Covid Vacc!ne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbJq2KfgOEs
Be sure to check out here links, especially the info on DARPA hydrogel biosensors.
Also, RFK Jr. has been warning about the world they have planned for us too (apparently, he’s been looking at the patents they’ve been taking out, and looks like they have lots of plans for microchipping us)
Here he warns about the vaccine and turning us into GMOs and transhumanism:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_q1jv_nmiX/?hl=en
More warnings out the future they have planned for us, including implanted microchips:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3IQlYFXgJ/
More warnings on where they are taking us:
https://fort-russ.com/2020/05/kennedy-resist-bill-gates-digital-dictatorship-the-brave-new-world-of-5g-big-telecom/ (including implanting microchips for control over reproduction)
From a video that has since been taken down, RFK’s concluding remarks:
http://gold-silver.us/forum/showthread.php?102272-EXCLUSIVE-INTERVIEW-Robert-Kennedy-Jr-Destroys-Big-Pharma-Fauci-amp-Pro-Vaccine-Move&p=966374&viewfull=1#post966374
“Every part of our lives will be subject to control. This virus is about training us for submission, training us to do what we’re told. To not go to the beach unless we’re told, to not kiss our girlfriend without their permission. They’re turning us into production units and consuming entities. They are going to rob us not only of our democracy and our liberties, but our souls. They are going to inject us with the medicines they want and they’re going to charge us for the diseases they give us. They are going to control every part of our lives. What we are doing at Children’s Health Defense is using the last instruments of democracy we have left – the Courts – to fight them.”
“We are in the last battle. We are in the apocalypse. We are fighting for the salvation of humanity. We all knew this was coming, though I never believed it would come in my lifetime. But here it is.”
NJ weighs in today! – On Rt 295 near Camden, there is a navel facility with an enormous radar? installation – it does not closely resemble that HAARP facility pictured above but does look nearly as extensive. 80 foot tall sheets of fine mesh draped around a huge area with stuff in the middle.
I always figured they were just protecting our freedoms with that array. Maybe that I think that is what they are DOING with it!
Are you in NJ too? I’m trying to find more people who are awake here (NOT easy, everyone is brainwashed). If you are interested in being in touch, my email is notyranny2020@protonmail.com
yeah – it’s amazing – did you see that picture yesterday of the parents school meeting in Utah? – all those maskless people crammed into a room – did my heart good – gone now … what do you think? – could you get 10 or 12 people from a NJ county to gather like that?!
email: “not valid” … you may have had reason to shut it down
Ever hear of Hendricus g loos (a ridiculous psuedonym) and his numerous patents going back to the 1980s for the remote emf manipulation of the central nervous system via video monitors (tv, PCs, etc…)?
Here’s an interesting view of trans-humanism
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
Two questions: one, anyone else have this happen with F Book: open it up on a laptop page, and begin experiencing torrid heat from head to toe? So hot you burst into a sweat that rapidly saturates your clothing? This experience is mostly confined to that cesspit. We visit all kinds of other websites and rarely experience anything like it F BOOK is DARPA.
Two: post something totally neutral on F Book, then begin to experience increasing ear noise until you have significant hearing loss? We both had this the last time I posted (an antiseptic post of zero consequence). Within twenty minutes we were arguing, saying ‘whaaat? Whatdidyasay? Catching on, I thought; try deleting the post, and I did. Jump cut to the three gizmos hanging overhead in the sky every night that never move a centimeter. Always overhead, 24/7. Back to us: within five minutes of deleting the post, the ear noise faded away, our anxiety left us and our blood pressure went down. There’s been other crap like insomnia spates awakening from a dead sleep for no reason at precisely midnight in a sweat for days on end following certain website posts.
Do F Book posts trigger switches on drones and satellites automatically for surveillance? Probably. If I can think of it so can those sewer dwellers. As the late Dr. Hunter Thompson quipped: whatever you can imagine, it’s infinitely worse. It was the last FB post I ever plan to make.
Do you have any sense of where the 5G towers are in your area? Here is a tool to find out.
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
It’s global – Siberia and Labrador look safe! -not much else.
I check every 4 or 5 weeks – answer for me is 3 (still) – closest about 2.5 miles (which is not extremely close 5G-wise)
Otherwise in that symptom set, my experience suggests wake “at precisely 0:00” is not highly unusual – there are – in healthy sleep – very well defined cycles – 2 per night. I can have a series of 3:57am wake ups – it IS that precise.
The other stuff is scary – good luck. Sounds like there is a partner in the mix. That is a blessing.