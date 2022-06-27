Summertime and the Jasmine is Blooming

‘Above all else, the devil can not stand to be mocked.’ — C.S. Lewis
It’s a jungle out there.
Sub-Zero Biden can’t have long.
“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word. Asfutmsifwffutsh.”pic.twitter.com/4QTkDfTIvQ
The quality of employees forced to endure this narcissism and belligerency is at rock bottom.
Opening day at the new Floydland theme park in Minneapolis didn’t go too well. pic.twitter.com/lfc5XYA8OM
Woman destroys Mcdonald’s because they allegedly messed up her McFlury. pic.twitter.com/P7poexBQ7s
Be alert and very careful out there. Probably not a good idea to turn your back on sneak attack approaches.
Watch your surroundings and be alert when pumping gas pic.twitter.com/G4CWhCSv6I
Knives.
Just your typical day in NYC.
Situational awareness of these white women is low, but apparently they can’t even safely walk undisturbed down the sidewalk?
WATCH: Vicious random attack on 3 women in South Philly last night.#Philadelphia #PhillyCrimeUpdate pic.twitter.com/ZfUrWVBrFW
Zombie apocalypse suicide by cop.
Repost
Naperville Police Officer was on a car stop. The individual he pulled over jumped out with an axe and tried to kill the police officer pic.twitter.com/bOSzrQekDj
Just say it: dindus attacking whites.
Chicago: A large mob of people shut down the road and swarmed an elderly driver who was stuck in the street. pic.twitter.com/w7enbiCzpA
Car crash in Skid Row Los Angeles. The residents surround the car and start to loot it. Driver attempts to flee and crashes into another car. Residents pull him out of the car, beat and rob him. pic.twitter.com/GhA05hHKuc
More zombie apocalypse wilding in the streets.
Moments before the shooting last night @NBCPhiladelphia @6abc. Hundreds of kids running on cars dancing on cars. The restaurants had to move their patrons inside. We were locked inside for quite some time due to all the fights around us… 2/2 pic.twitter.com/XdWHY236Oa
Macy’s is having another 100% discount sale. pic.twitter.com/qNITNMpeNU
The police have been effectively neutered. classic kakistocracy chaos.
Michigan police department has blown thru their fuel budget for the year. Trying to resolve emergency calls by phone now.
Probably a common issue everywhere lately.
Sound ON pic.twitter.com/QVFBB42srP
Remember when we predicted that staff would be reduced after the sub-zeros instituted mandatory Covid vaccines? Whodathunk: “Jab Mandates: Tracking the Resistance.”
Airlines Say Understaffed FAA “Crippling” East Coast Traffic https://t.co/pqqs3COOtP
Europe Hit With Travel Chaos As Top Airline Cancels 3,100 Flights https://t.co/YYOJdDDKdI
What better way to say “We’re not grooming kids!” Than parading down the street in front of kids bare ass naked as a famous cartoon character? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/CMJAdwbjrx
Nuff said. This discordian is a good candidate for a turtle-on-the-fencepost position in the kakistocracy.
Is the band getting back together?
The madness gets the press. More people experience this & move on to white tv while it’s available.
TMC must be getting a huge uptake in viewership. People realize the 1930’s-1950’s may not have been perfect, but people were a hell of a lot saner than the s–t show of today.
Russ, I asked you why you call the Sub-Zero kakistocracy and you answered with other peculiar invented epithets.
I looked to see if there’s a Latin or Greek-based fancy term for name-calling and according to Wikipedia it’s just plain name-calling.
Why do you do it in almost every article? Talking about the current events are economy and financial markets really brings it pouring. But not so the historical events.
It detracts from your credibility to be using the simplest and most juvenile of ad hominems on a daily basis.
Your no value input isn’t even considered on this one troll. I will continue to use this term liberally and as cornerstone language. I suggest you go somewhere else if you don’t like it or get it.
Well said. I, myself, prefer to call them psychopaths and predators, but your sub-zero and kakistocarcy definitely captures their essences also.
There is a nuance. Psychopaths are a dime a dozen- but the sub zero kakistocrats are the actual turtle on the fencepost operatives that are installed to run the system into the ground and bring about discordian chaos. The term and process is fundamental to the reading of Winter Watch.
If you were the guy in the car getting pummeled by a gang of dindus, you would be the one saying you are on their side and calling them brother. It’s way past the time of reasoning.
We’re not jumping off of the cliff with you and you’re not taking us over with you. Grow up
Sounds like a cult. Private language and bullying
Not private language, you have totally failed to put on a thinking hat about what this is all about. As such what good are you? You act like I am supposed to accept – without comment – communication and writing advice from you?
Erich Fromm (1964) The Heart of Man: It’s Genius for Good and Evil, p. 17:
Man: Wolf or Sheep?
There are many who believe that men are sheep; there are others who believe that men are wolves. Both sides can muster good arguments for their positions. Those who propose that men are sheep have only to point to the fact that men are easily influenced to do what they are told, even if it is harmful to themselves; that they have followed their leaders into wars which brought them nothing but destruction; that they have believed any kind of nonsense if it was only presented with sufficient vigor and supported by power–from the harsh threats of priests and kings to the soft voices of the hidden and not-so-hidden persuaders.
It seems that the majority of men are suggestible, half-awake children, willing to surrender their will to anyone who speaks with a voice that is threatening or sweet enough to sway them. Indeed, he who has a conviction strong enough to withstand the opposition of the crowd is the exception rather than the rule, an exception often admired centuries later, mostly laughed at by his contemporaries.