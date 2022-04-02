The Roundup and Purge of the Truth Movement

Richard Souder, a Ph.D and architect, risked his life by talking about Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB). He worked with a number of government agencies on DUMBs and later authored the book “Underground Bases and Tunnels: What is the Government Trying to Hide?”

Mega tunneling machines in action:

Fringe-culture rumors of underground alien-human shenanigans are in reality fed by leaks from questionable individuals, usually with intelligence connections. They are simply a ploy of utility to maintain the status quo. The whole captured-alien-hardware story is just a highly elaborate hoax to discredit those exposing the reality of these deep bases.

I could be accused of fear porn for what I am about say, but it is also necessary game theory for serious consideration.

I’m suggesting that there may be a reset coming that would finish off the U.S. and the U.K. as we know it and usher in a hardcore Orwellian tyranny. War would be the pretense and cover used for this. It is a primary reason the neocons are clamoring for war with Iran and poking the Russian bear.

The rumored “Red List” and “Blue List” is effectively true. Only authoritarian followers and the most dense pajama people are not on the lists. Even being only slightly awake will get you recognition. If you are on the edge, you will go there. If you speak out on Israel and Jewish power, you are there in spades. The Scamdemic has allowed the Tyranny to identify millions of people who don’t tow the party line.

Red List – These people are the enemies of the New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate. They are outspoken leaders or influencers. The theory holds that they will be dragged out of bed at 3 a.m., taken to a facility and killed, similar to how the Cheka did it in the Soviet Union.

But busting down doors is too risk-intensive and indiscreet. To neutralize your guns, it is more likely you will be maced or drugged (scopolamine). This can be done in public or at home via a tiny drone. You will be instructed to a location to be picked up and driven away. Older people targeted for hits can be given induced heart attacks, and no autopsy will ever be done.

This “fictional” asshole explains how it works. I would merely add that the drones to be used are even smaller.

My SWAG is that 5 million of the best people in society will perish in this operation.

Blue List – These are also enemies of the NUO, mostly followers of the Red List folks. They’re not hardcore, but are partially awake. For example, it might be someone who tweeted or protested in opposition to the Scamdemic or questioned 9/11. These people will be rounded up and taken to detention centers for “re-education.” Various mind-control techniques will be used on them. Some will not survive this, as the Crime Syndicate may do aggressive experimentation and additional culling.

SWAG is 10-15 million good folks on the blue list.

Yellow List – These are citizens who know little about the NUO and don’t want to know. They’re considered low-threat. Most are already zombified and will be instructed as to how to behave, and they’ll most likely do whatever they’re told. They’ll be micro-chipped as a requirement to receive food, which will be scarce as a result of recent geopolitics- and of poor quality. An economic collapse makes them more dependent on the NUO Crime Syndicate.

Unfortunately, there are too many of these to be effectively controlled, and some may notice Red and Blue List disappearances of family and friends or even wake up to the new sistema. They will be culled longer-term in camps and underground bases.

As we get closer to cyberattacks, war and martial law, those who sense they are on a kill list might consider high tailing it out of the U.S and going somewhere with a less dense control grid.

The bar is set low to make the hit lists, so those on it might as well double down on resistance and educating of others. If you’re still a fence-sitting pajama person or conformer, ask yourself if life on the Yellow List is really worth it. My personal choice is to go down like a man using the pen.

Trillions of dollars that cannot be accounted for have gone into establishing the control infrastructure. This includes underground facilities like China Lake, California, and underneath the Denver International Airport.

According to Emery Smith, Emery, a USAF whistle blower who came forward to reveal his work inside secret biological facilities deep under the New Mexico desert, there are about 300 underground bases in North America alone.

“The DUMBs recycle air from time to time,” Smith said. “Ventilating the air out of an underground base” makes a trumpet noise “almost like a tornado siren. … some of these trumpet noises people are hearing on a wider scale.”

Many underground bases are owned by corporations or unknown Crime Syndicate-related entities. They are serviced by tram, gondola and elevators.

They are in remote locations, so they do not need many guards. They are guarded through satellites and other technologies.

Attention, city dwellers! We’re interested in identifying university-owned or commercially managed underground urban tunnels & facilities able to host research & experimentation. https://t.co/tHZ1Tqy5nV It’s short notice… We’re asking for responses by Aug. 30 at 5:00 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/TSWO07bJam — DARPA (@DARPA) August 28, 2019

Ramping Up for the Next Phase

Beta test versions of the cull are already in place. The January 6th Capital prisoners are a beta test for how long the Star Chamber can keep political prisioners indefinitely in foul conditions and without due process of law.

In 1963, USP Marion was created as a high-tech replacement for Alcatraz, and 500 of its prisoners were transferred there. In 1968, prison officials began a behavior modification program at Marion called the Control and Rehabilitation Effort, with the Orwellian acronym of CARE. Prisoners characterized CARE as psychological-attack sessions.

Over the years, the Marion, Illinois, prison became infamous for this Control Unit, which kept prisoners in solitary confinement on lock down for 22 hours at a time. There were accounts of widespread brutality. The “Marion Model” was tantamount to psychological torture, but the Bureau of Prisons claimed that it was necessary to maintain safety.

The Control Unit did not house prisoners solely based on their propensity for violence.

As former warden, Ralph Arron told Mother Jones in 1990, “The purpose of the Marion Control Unit is to control revolutionary attitudes in the prison system and the society at large.”

After a prison-wide strike, and then the murder of two guards at Marion in the early 1980s, the entire prison effectively became a Control Unit. Later, government officials called for an even more extreme facility, and the Supermax ADX-Florence was built in Colorado.

In October 2011, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons reported that federal prisons house 362 people convicted in terrorism-related cases. However, the government will not disclose who is housed in the CMUs (Communications Management Units), why they were transferred there or how they might appeal their designation.

CMUs are intended to isolate prisoners with “inspirational significance,” to use the government’s language, from the communities and social movements of which they are a part. These secretive prisons are for political cases the government would rather remove from the public spotlight.

Even federal judges sometimes don’t know about the CMUs. This is literally the Star Chamber.

Attorneys for environmental activist Daniel McGowan, sentenced in 2007 to seven years in jail for his role in two acts of arson, argued in court that if he was sentenced to prison as a “terrorist,” he could end up in a secretive prison unit.

Judge Ann Aiken replied, “Now, defendants raise the specter that anyone with a terrorism enhancement is automatically doomed to a dungeon, so to speak, at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It’s a very emotional argument, but nothing more, because it’s not supported by the facts.”

In a way, Aiken’s comments are true. The argument was not supported by facts, because it was incredibly difficult to learn the details of these prison units.

When the CMUs were opened, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Harley Lappin testified before the U.S. Congress that they were for “second-tier” terrorism inmates.

“We do not have to have them as restricted, but we want to control their communications,” he said.

This benign characterization of these prisons is a chilling reflection of how, bit by bit, year by year, post-9/11 rhetoric of terrorism and national security swelled into a form that most Americans think can only occur in other countries.

If there is one thing that should be learned from history, from governments that have gone down this path, it is this: Secretive prisons for “second-tier” terrorists are often followed by secretive prisons for “third-tier terrorists” and “fourth-tier terrorists,” until one by one, brick by brick, the legal wall separating “terrorist” from “dissident” or “undesirable” or “deplorable” has crumbled.