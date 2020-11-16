Trump-Appointed Parapolitical Swamp Creature Operatives Rubber Stamp Corrupted Election

President Trump knowingly (I believe), or through incompetence, chose to appoint the usual swamp suspects. Maybe he thought they’d accept him. Trump had four years to appoint people to agencies — including the FBI, DoJ, Inspectors General and Homeland Security — who shared his worldview.

Case in point is the betrayal by his CISA cybersecurity czar, one Christopher Krebs, who has responsibility for election infrastructure. Mucky muck Krebs is typical of Trump appointments. He came over from Big Tech, Bill Gates’ Microsoft specifically. Big bark Trump enabled Big Tech throughout his term. At the end of his term we are left mired in Big Tech censorship and propaganda.

Indeed, this CISA agency has audit capabilities and has by sheer cowinkydink partnered with contested states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. Whodathunk.

And what has CISA determined? In a just-released joint statement, members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, CISA Assistant Director, the National Secretaries of State, and others called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”

CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council are under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security.

CISA debunked a parapolitical conspiracy theory known as “Hammer” and “Scorecard,” involving a supposed supercomputer and accompanying software that flipped votes during the election, according to Reuters. Krebs has been particularly vocal in debunking this, calling it “nonsense” and “a hoax.”

Krebs’ Rumor Control website debunked the claim of dead people voting and of hijacked mail-in ballots.

Now that Krebs has thrown Trump’s election challenge under the bus, he has immediately made it known that he expects to be fired. Another top agency official submitted his resignation on Thursday. Bryan Ware, the leader of CISA’s Cybersecurity Division, confirmed his departure to POLITICO.

Other cybersecurity hacks have jumped into the fray.

“Firing Chris Krebs at this point makes no sense,” said Michael Daniel, who served as President Barack Obama’s cybersecurity coordinator and is now president of the Cyber Threat Alliance, an information-sharing group. “Disrupting CISA’s leadership … potentially opens a window that adversaries could take advantage of.”

So once again, Trump’s habit of appointing swamp creatures has led to a predictable result that we have alluded to on our pages. Trapped on numerous fronts, who could he find among Big Tech fifth columnists to fill these slots. The capture of Homeland Security as an agency to protect election integrity is complete.

Fifth Column [A] clandestine group or faction of subversive agents [foreign or domestic] who attempt to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal. … A cardinal technique of the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation under attack and, particularly, into positions of policy decision and national defense. From such key posts, fifth-column activists exploit the fears of a people by spreading rumours and misinformation, as well as by employing the more standard techniques of espionage and sabotage. — Encyclopedia Britannica

Trump signed this toothless executive order back in 2018. The problem is that the fifth-column threat was transnational, including American and dual-citizen oligarchs.

In 2020, Donald Trump dismissed or replaced five inspectors general within six weeks. The office has been MIA caught up in swamp creature para-political quagmires and squabbles. Two permanent inspectors general were dismissed and three acting inspectors general were replaced.

We know Trump hires pitbull attorneys, but with the neutered Inspectors General situation does he even have a para-political arm to conduct investigations into all this fifth-columnist skulduggery and counter these ambushes? The U.S. is no longer a democracy; therefore, Trump needed an independent security and internal espionage bureau (a large scale Project Veritas) of his own from Day 1. Alas for him, he’s many days late and a dollars short — but perhaps that was the idea all along.

As Trump’s swamp creatures open the para-political corruption flood gates we learn four key democratic legislators, senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Amy Klobacher and congressman Mark Pocan were sounding the alarms about Dominion vote switching back in 2019. Like so much else in this capture Trump’s appointments ignored that memo as well. Trump himself failed to utilize these bipartisan allies in dealing with this infestation.

Dominion.🗳️ “These problems threaten the integrity of our elections.” Senators Elizabeth Warren (D), Amy Klobuchar (D) & Ron Wyden (D) issue a formal complaint in 2019 to Dominion Voting Systems. Among the complaints? Allegations of ‘vote-switching.’🔻https://t.co/4MYMNnMUyl pic.twitter.com/og9EwkI4dV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020