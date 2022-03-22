Goldman Admits Saudi-China Oil-Trade Signals ‘Erosion’ of Dollar Reserve Status

By Tyler Durden | 21 March 2022

ZERO HEDGE — Following The Wall Street Journal’s recent report that Saudi Arabia is considering pricing some of its oil sales to China in Yuan, the question of the dollar’s status as global reserve currency has bubbled back to ‘top of mind’ for many longer-term investors.

As Goldman Sachs’ Farouk Soussa notes in a report today, these steps are not entirely surprising: over time, currency choice tends to be driven in part by economic ties and partly by geopolitical alliances, and China has become a more important economic partner as its economy develops and imports more oil, while at the same time geopolitical developments perhaps demonstrate the attractiveness of a more diversified currency set.

There are still important barriers to making a large shift, but the petrodollar has been a key underpinning to the Dollar’s reserve status over the last 50 years, so developments in this sphere are important to watch. […]