First, They Came for the Russians. Then, They Came for You.

Regulars readers know full well that we are no friends of the mega-wealthy, sometimes referred to as the oligarchs. You will note that among western media the term “oligarchs” is applied exclusively to Russians, not the myriad of their plutocratic compeers around the rest of the world.

We are also old fashioned when to comes to the rule of law and due process. We know. Due process is so 19th century.

Welcome to the New Underworld Order!

The sanctions being applied on Russia from around the world — strike us as blatant star chamber justice. The individuals being targeted are described in the Lugenpresse by the subjective term “oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.” They are often government officials of various stripes. By this alarming, hypocritical, bipolar label, one would think Russia is the only country where the super wealthy have close ties to a national leader.

The existing western economic, social and legal system is entirely built on private property rights and the sanctity of contracts. In the America, of course, that is expanded upon via the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Under civil forfeiture, one must be involved in a crime. What crime have these wealthy sanctioned Russians committed? The crime of being a wealthy citizen in a country the U.S. doesn’t like? #virtuesignalling

Canada demonstrated that there is an intent to change the rules during the truck convoy protest. Trudeau invoked emergency powers to seize the bank accounts of truckers protesting pandemic related restrictions. At least in the U.S., a sizable percentage of the population already perceive that they will lose their job or be “cancelled” for holding dissenting opinions.

Now, the so-called Russian sanctions of individuals confirms that the sanctity of the contract and private property rights are being altered before our eyes.

Hard earned trust is part of the magic that enables developed market sovereigns to massively deficit spend with limited consequence. The world happily holds their liabilities. But that trust is weakened when sovereigns are seizing the assets of their own citizens and of other sovereigns without due process of law. The liabilities of the banking sector and sovereign then cease to be risk free assets. Foreign sovereigns must now diversify as a matter of national security, and some citizens must now diversify as a matter of self preservation.

Big question: What’s to prevent this sanctions racket from being applied willy nilly to anyone? Arbitrary and capricious retaliation has now extended to not honor the Mastercard, Visa and American Express cards of anyone in Russia using that country’s banks. This extends to the babushkas (grannies).

Once again, the lost revenues will turn up in due course in the underlying company earnings reports. As a consequence, Russia is rapidly setting up a parallel ecosystem and economy.

BREAKING: Reports that Russia’s Sberbank will issue Mir card with China’s UnionPay, after Mastercard and Visa stopped operating in the country. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 6, 2022

Over the weekend, Italy, under the pretense of E.U. sactions, seized a $70 million yacht belonging to one of Russia’s richest men, billionaire Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov. Then, more seizures: villas in Sardinia and Lake Como allegedly belong to Russian billionaire businessman and president of the International Fencing Federation Alisher Usmanov and a popular Russian TV host named Vladimir Soloviev.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s 512-foot Dilbar, one of the biggest yachts in the world, seized after European Union announces sanctions against him.#RussianOligarchs #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/g6IRQSTRUu — Russian Oligarch Yachts (@RUOligarchYacht) March 3, 2022

Another yacht — allegedly belonging to Gennady Timchenko, the Volga Group founder — has also reportedly been seized. His boat, “The Lena,” is worth some €50 million euros.

There is zero indication that these oligarchs were tipped off ahead of time. Their properties were at sea worldwide and particularly vulnerable in the Mediterranean Sea. So much for being a “friend of Putin.”

You can follow these thefts at the Twitter account below. This one just in.

Italy’s police has just seized “Lady M Yacht” – a €65m yacht belonging to Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov located in Imperia (Liguria) – in compliance with the recent EU sanctions. pic.twitter.com/Kj5oKizgve — Russian Oligarch Yachts (@RUOligarchYacht) March 4, 2022

France announces seizure of Russian oligarch’s €108m yacht.

Owned by a company in which Igor Sechin, head of the Rosneft company, has been identified as the main shareholder, this yacht fell within the scope of the freezing measures decided against its owner by the Eu Council. pic.twitter.com/DXwdHBzYyi — Russian Oligarch Yachts (@RUOligarchYacht) March 3, 2022

A group of superyachts sailing in the Indian Ocean are taking sanctuary in the Maldives.

Russian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions Levied.

Superyacht positions as of March 2, heatmapped in yellow.#superyachts #RussianOligarchs pic.twitter.com/GReBtkcB9j — Russian Oligarch Yachts (@RUOligarchYacht) March 3, 2022

Russian mega-billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has been a popular owner of England’s successful Chelsea football team, has been in the air attempting to unload the franchise ahead of the star chamber.

Roman Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY Landed near Istanbul, İstanbul Province, TR. Apx. flt. time 40 Mins. pic.twitter.com/9DoiD6ope0 — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 5, 2022

And heaven help you if you are a Russian citizen with property in Florida.

All of these listings are in the Russian areas of South Florida, just north of Miami. They are bolting. pic.twitter.com/h8tiGazCc7 — John – Don’t NY my FL – Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 6, 2022

Winter Watch Takeaway

Setting a very dangerous precedent here! The illusion of the west as being a safe haven for wealth just evaporated. Chinese billionaires and others must be liquidating western assets at an alarming rate right now.

One of my favorite sayings is “don’t fuck with a fucker.” It’s hard for me to believe that the Russians will just let all this slide. Unfortunately, when they retaliate, it will impact American grandmothers rather than the kleptocracy.

Italy gets 46% of its natural gas from Russia. Next winter may be cold for Italians.

People had better wake up to threat of a “cashless” society and overrealiance on institutions and start doing something.

What can they do?

Take as much cash out of your bank account as possible. Use cash as much as possible instead of credit/debit. Move your remaining money from the too-big-to-fail banks to smaller community banks.