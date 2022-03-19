Daniil Medvedev told he will be banned from Wimbledon unless he denounces Vladimir Putin

Russia and Belarus have already been thrown out of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup, but individual players have, thus far, been free to continue

By Ben Rumsby | 15 March 2022

THE TELEGRAPH — Daniil Medvedev and other Russian and Belarusian tennis players face being banned from Wimbledon unless they publicly denounce the Ukraine invasion, the Government has confirmed.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston revealed “discussions” were taking place with the All England Club over preventing “supporters of Vladimir Putin” entering the sport’s biggest tournament.

He did so as it emerged Russia had lost the first round of its legal fight against its exile from world sport.

Unprecedented sporting sanctions have been imposed on Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine invasion – including being thrown out of tennis’s Davis Cup and Fed Cup.

But individual players have so far been allowed to continue competing as neutrals, including world number one Medvedev. […]