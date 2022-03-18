Blood Clots Like Hailey Bieber’s Are Happening in ‘Younger and Younger People’

A vascular neurologist explains how blood clots can form and the stroke-like symptoms to look out for

By Julie Mazziotta | 14 March 2022

PEOPLE — Hailey Baldwin Bieber is recovering after developing a blood clot that moved to her brain, a health problem that is happening in “younger and younger people” says a vascular neurologist.

Bieber, 25, shared on Saturday that she was eating breakfast with husband Justin Bieber on Thursday morning when she “started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

There, doctors found that she had “suffered a very small blood clot” to her brain, which led to a “small lack of oxygen.” Bieber’s body was able to pass the blood clot on its own, she explained, and she “recovered completely within a few hours.”

Blood clots like Bieber’s can form “for different reasons,” both environmental and genetic, Dr. Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic, tells PEOPLE. […]