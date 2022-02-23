What’s Wrong With Google? Disappearing White Couples in Search Results

The Goolag strikes again. As further proof that we live in Clown World and that Google is in the running for numero uno Bozo in that dishonest, unethical world, here are the results of certain search terms.

The print is small but the following blocks of images show Google search results for “black couple,” “Asian couple,” “Latino couple,” “Arab couple” and “white couple.” Examine these closely.

You can search these terms for yourself. The results will likely show different photos but with similar effect.

Incompetence or malice? There shouldn’t be any doubt about the answer to this question.

Google is the insidious, malicious Crime Syndicate operating arm of the New Underworld Order. This is an example of their social modeling. Whites are being disenfranchised of their autonomy and their future — by design.

