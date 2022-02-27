What They Didn’t Tell You About Ukrainegate and the Terminally Corrupt Joe Biden

On Jan. 31, 2020, we penned the following post below concerning Dementia Joe Biden and his terminally corrupt behavior dealing with Ukrainian oligarchs. Winter Watch — which has been labeled as “fake news” and generally subjected to bans and dirty tricks, such as Microsoft’s browser skulduggery addressed here — was able to put the account together using elbow grease and open sources. The Lugenpresse largely ignored the story, which paved the way for a terminally corrupt candidate with dementia to capture the Democratic nomination. Inquiring minds would like to know “why now?” just before the election. This has been out there for some time.

Now, the Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees have released the final draft of their years-long investigation into the matter. This is extremely damaging to corrupto demented Joe and may very well sink him — although we don’t expect the mainstream, terminally corrupt Lugenpresse to cover it, unless they find an effective way to spin it. This makes Watergate look like child’s play.

FINAL DRAFT_CLEAN COPY (4).pdf by The Federalist

Beyond the corrupt activities involving Burisma, the report reveals that Hunter Biden and associates traveled the globe as money bag men and influence peddlers through Daddy Joe, who even arranged secret service protection. Here are a few of the key findings of the report:

This sentence is understated, as Elena Baturina is the wealthiest woman oligarch in Russia.

Did Hunter Biden deploy/employ some sort of “entertainment” and/or kompromat operation?

Dubious hypocrite Joe Biden very often denounces the “cancer of corruption,” but his actual actions remains terminally corrupt.

The most damning indictment is a compilation of facts concerning former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in the Ukraine comes from well-known French investigative journalist Olivier Berruyer whose detailed collection of the facts surrounding the extent and nature of the corruption is deliberately obfuscated by the western mainstream media.

NOTE: If video will not play, please click here to watch “Joe Biden Friend or Foe of Corruption? Part 1: A not so ‘solid’ prosecutor.”

Aside from the Bidens, there are three other characters at the heart of Ukrainegate.

First, there’s Mykola Zlochevsky, the corrupt Ukrainian oligarch and chief of the gas producer Burisma. When Zlochevsky was offered the position of Ukraine’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources before the Maiden Revolution, he decided to expand Burisma’s portfolio into energy. Zlochevsky was subsequently accused of using his public office for dispensing expensive energy licenses to Burisma and laundering the loot.

Second, there’s Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was tasked with investigating Burisma corruption. A year after his appointment, Shokin was forced to resign due to pressure from Joe Biden. On the very same day Biden was announced as the face of the U.S.-Ukraine foreign policy, Burisma announced the appointment of Biden’s son Hunter to their board. Biden threatened Ukraine’s leader that he would not release to war-torn Ukraine the billion-dollar loan that Congress authorized unless Shokin, the prosecutor investigating the Burisma, was fired. Here’s a video of Biden bragging about it to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

Shokin’s successor, Yuriy Lutsenko, was quickly branded as a “solid man” by Biden.

In a December 2014 letter, U.S. officials warned Ukrainian prosecutors of negative consequences for Ukraine over its failure to assist the U.K., which had seized corrupto Zlochevsky’s assets, according to the documents.

Ukraine had to finally bring in a real chief prosecutor, Shokin, to handle this and other corruption cases.

In Shokin’s brief tenure as persecutor, from February 2015 to March 2016, Shokin was subjected to an assassination attempt. When scrutiny of this case resurfaced after the Trump inquiry, there was a second attempt on Shokin’s life just last November.

Upon assuming the Burisma investigation from the prior corrupt prosecutor, Shokin reported that the case files and evidence were missing from the archives.

In an interview with the Ukrainian website Strana.ua, Shokin said he believed he was fired because of his Burisma investigation, which he said had been active at the time.

Shokin himself stated that U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt showed up on or around June or July 2015 to warn him that the Burisma case should be handled delicately.

Shokin was interviewed by ABC News, but the station never aired it. But Shokin wisely recorded this interview himself with a hidden mike. Go to minute 00:14:13 in the video below and listen. The rest of the video thoroughly covers the Shokin aspect.

NOTE: If video will not play, please click here to watch “Joe Biden Friend or Foe of Corruption? Part 2: Not so ‘dormant’ investigations.”

Enter Yuriy Lutsenko, the third character in Ukrainegate, who replaced Shokin, was formerly the Minister of Interior in the pre-Maiden regime. He had been convicted in 2010 and served three years in jail for $50 million in embezzlement and abuse of authority. Additionally, Lutsenko had no legal training or background.

In contrast, this is the background of Victor Shokin, the real prosecutor general who Biden gave Ukraine an ultimatum to replace.

Biden’s threat to withhold $1 billion if Ukraine didn’t crack down on corruption reportedly came in December 2015 and January 2016. That same month, hundreds of Ukrainians reportedly (by the western media) demonstrated outside President Petro Poroshenko’s office, demanding Shokin’s resignation.

Shokin on Feb, 2, 2016, renewed a court order to seize Zlochevsky’s assets. He was also preparing to interview Hunter Biden. A month later. following a flurry of Joe Biden calls to President Poroshenko, Shokin was canned and replaced.

In the following video, Biden brags about turning the white hat Skokin out and replacing him with a hack Lutsenko.

U.S. issues statement concerning the appointment of corrupto Lutsenko:

Zlochevsky is very pleased with the sacking and replacement of Shokin.

And the case is closed.

We can understand why Burisma was so pleased. Soon after Lutsenko was appointed, he announced a settlement of Burisma’s embezzlement and tax-fraud case. Lustenko declared a $7 million recovery on $40 million in tax fraud. This song and dance can be viewed at minute 00:29:30 in the first video above. All criminal investigations were closed in January 2017, and claims on Burisma and Zlochevsky’s assets were withdrawn.

Since then, the corrupt U.S. media led by the Washington Post has been running cover for Biden with lie after lie that the Shokin prosecution effort was dormant, and the Lutsenko travesty was successful.

Lutsenko stepped down from his post on Aug. 29, 2019.

A U.S. intelligence report in 2019 on Lutsenko is below. The Congressional hearing testimony on Lutsenko can be seen at minute 00:47:14 in the main video.

American diplomat Volker on Lutsenko.

To date the US has placed no sanctions on Lutsenko.

During the three years under Lutsenko, not a single corruption case saw justice. We covered the particularly egregious Privitbank in an earlier post, and this case, too, was not resolved under corrupto Lutsenko.

The known conduit by which Joe Biden received his bribe was through his son, Hunter Biden, who, incredibly, had been appointed to a position as “legal advisor” for Burisma starting in April 18, 2014, for $83,333 a month. Hunter Biden’s business partner, one Devon Archer, was also brought along for the same stipend.

After five years at one million/year for his “services,” Hunter left Burisma in April 2019 — the same month Joe began his election campaign for U.S. president.

Archer and Hunter were managing partners at Rosemont Seneca Partners. In 2018, Archer was implicated in a legal case that involved defrauding a Native American tribe and multiple pension funds. His conviction was overturned when a judge was “left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged,” Reuters reported in November 2018.

Why wasn’t Hunter ever charged?

Winter Watch Takeaway

Joe Biden is terminally corrupt. What’s worse, he’s part of an American sistema and Crime Syndicate that could care less and fully supported Biden’s behavior.

It’s revealing that of all the abuses this sistema could pursue against the also terminally corrupt Donald Trump, they pick out his inquiry into the Ukraine as the impeachable offense. Why? Did Trump break an unspoken sistema rule about not messing with other politicians’ sleazy deals?

On Jan. 29, 2020, in Ukraine, Viktor Shokin demanded an affidavit that Kiev prosecutors open a criminal investigation into Joe Biden. And in case you missed it, here’s attorney Pam Bondi’s excellent breakdown of the Biden-Burisma corruption.

