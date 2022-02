Russ Winter- Eric Gajewski monthly conversations typically are short half hour surveys of more hidden topics. These are summaries with added color but the listener is also advised to read the underlying posts to gain more details on what is going on here.

This month’s topics were:

Freemason Spies Lodge, and the Case Of Worshipful Master and Pedophile Keith Harding

The Juárez Organized Crime Sex Trafficking and Murder Cartel

The Modus Operandi of Toy Box Monster David Parker Ray