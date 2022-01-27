The Juárez Organized Crime Sex Trafficking and Murder Cartel

An organized criminal cartel called Los Aztecas (aka Barrio Aztecas) has colluded with Mexican police, military and plutocrats to run a large scale female exploitation ring in Juárez, Mexico. An alarming feature of the ring involves kidnapping of thousands of young women and girls and the hell-on-earth sadistic murders of hundreds. By sheer coincidence, ALL the victims are attractive.

These women — most of them teenagers — are raped and tortured until they’re unrecognizable, and their bodies are left to rot in the desert. Many of the murders have the hallmarks of serial killings, such as tied hands, cut hair or breast mutilation. The Juárez region is considered a center for the production of snuff films. Numerous victims are kept in the morgues for years without notifying families.

Many of the kidnapped girls work as the cheap labor in the regional maquiladoras (textile factories). Upon employment, full-body photos are taken of female employees. These photos are cataloged and delivered to the hands of deviants and sadists in Mexico, the U.S. and internationally. After victims are selected and snatched up, there are a number of isolated and protected ranches in northern Mexico with landing strips to accommodate this activity. This is likely part of Mexico’s kompromat control operation a la Epstein’s Lolita Express and Zorro Ranch.

On June 1, 2017, a protected witness who is an admitted member of Los Aztecas testified he was responsible for paying the police to turn a blind eye to the group’s business of kidnapping and forced prostitution. The protected witness, identified by the initials LJRL, told the court that the Federal Police and Mexican Army accepted sex with the underage girls in lieu of cash.

News magazine “Proceso” reports 727 known disappearances between 2010 and 2014. There have been several thousand more since then, and many others date back to the ’90s. Few real culprits have been convicted of directly participating in the murders, and family members have been framed.

For example, in January 2012, the remains of 21 young women between the ages of 15 and 21 were found dumped in a dry stream bed called Arroyo del Navajo, 80 miles southeast of Juárez. The modus operandi is industrial in scale, as the bodies are taken to remote locations requiring all terrain vehicles to access.

While this is transpiring, 6,800 Mexican soldiers and 2,300 Federal Police were deployed to the area to combat organized crime as part of the “Joint Operation Chihuahua.”

The compromised government of Mexico is dominated by pederasts, pedophiles and sadistic rapists, even more so than in satanic America and the U.K.

For further reading:

Two high-ranking leaders of Los Aztecas ran the gang’s sex-trafficking and kidnapping ring from inside the walls of two prisons in Juárez. The gang leaders in question — Jesús Damián Pérez Ortega (alias El Patachú), and Pedro Payán Gloria (alias El Pifas) — were free to enter and exit the state prison “to cool off when things got hot.” The operational capacity of the gang is not hindered when its leaders are imprisoned.

“El Pifas” was also the gang’s intermediary with Mexican soldiers stationed beyond the city limits.

Q. To clarify, why did this man you call El Pifas, why was he in communication with soldiers?

A. Because it was another point where women were kidnapped from, sometimes they asked to keep them a day or two for pleasure, if you will, or to hold the girls, it was also a point where the women were held en route to being transported to the United States or wherever it was they were being taken to.

While sex trafficking relates to a person who is forced to engage in a commercial sex act, labor trafficking is when a person is subjected to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery. Sometimes they overlap.

Los Aztecas goons usually have U.S. citizenship, making them ideal cross-border criminals. Some illegal Mexicans arrested in the United States are imprisoned in Texas, where they consequently join Barrio Azteca. After they serve their sentences, they are deported across the border into Mexico, where they quickly join the gang’s ranks and carry out a number of crimes.

Barrio Azteca is also reported to have kidnapped people in El Paso, Texas, and driven them south into Ciudad Juárez to torture and kill them before a large and cheering gang audience. According to the testimony of an alleged Barrio Azteca member, holes in the ground are dug, mesquite added, and then gasoline. The gang members then beat up their victims and throw them in the hole, before lighting a match.

Very few apprehensions — let alone convictions — for these kidnappings and slayings have been made. However, a trial of six sex slave traffickers in 2017 brought a little color to the cases. A total of 158 witnesses testified in the case. The men stand accused of sex trafficking and the kidnapping and murder of 11 young women in Ciudad Juárez.

The witnesses have testified the defendants operated a kidnapping ring in plain sight in downtown Juárez from 2008 to at least 2011. They are accused of terrorizing girls between the ages of 15 and 21 born to humble families, coercing them into prostitution, and disposing of them as they pleased. It should be pointed out that young boys are also snatched by these elements.

State prosecutor Jorge González said some of the defendants were passing themselves off as small-business owners in the busy area of Reforma Market downtown. Witnesses described a grocery store with no merchandise, a shoe store with no customers, a modeling agency with no furniture. They were business fronts set up so the criminals could lure young women with employment offers.

Curiously, the corruptos set up military checkpoints that were part of the fabric of the city. Kidnapped girls slipped right through.

After fulfilling their mission, the gang members returned to safe houses throughout the city or returned across the international bridge to El Paso. The criminals have resources. Ciudad Juárez is filled with safe houses, armories and garages with stolen cars for the cartel members, kidnappers and assassins to use.

Many of the young women who were murdered had been prostituted at a brothel no more than a few blocks from a police precinct headquarters. The brothel, called the Hotel Verde, is also near the Santa Fe International Bridge that links Juárez to El Paso.

The Hotel Verde was a three-story headquarters for Los Aztecas, with prostitution on the first and second floors, and a drug warehouse on the third. An estimated 70% of the drugs and trafficked slaves entering the U.S. come through this city.

As we have documented in a number of our true crime cases, when it comes to organized rings of various types, there often is a tendency for terminally corrupt investigators to treat the disappearances and murders as isolated instances.

Any non-corrupted government — whether in the U.S. or Mexico — would correctly identify the threat and take strong measures to exterminate such a gang. Instead, they largely operate in and out of prison with impunity.