Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix, Guiseppe Vafanculo and Dave Scorpio to Discuss What’s Real in the Ukraine

Russ and the aforementioned Brain Trust dissect what’s real and what appears to be wag the dog concerning military activity in Ukraine. There appears to be a curtain of deceit about the extent of the so called Russian “invasion” and it’s intensity. To our eyes so far- and it may change- Putin is largely carrying out his plan and actions in line with his Thursday morning speech, which is difficult to even locate in the West.

After hyping that overnight Feb 25-26 would be all out urban warfare storming of Kiev proper- as opposed to outlying airports- we really saw more wag the dog skulduggery instead. Here are four Kiev live streams at daybreak the 26th that you can check regularly. It looks exceeding quiet so far. Here are several live webcams from around Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine where the lugenpresse has described more “intense fighting”. The reality instead is watching paint dry.

UATV English out of Kiev is a prime source of wag the dog disinformation. Russian sources may also be controlled and censored. Real on the ground information is exceedingly difficult to obtain. After watching this for 48 hours my wag the dog skepticism is geared up.

Overnight this media source is claiming that Ukraine air defense downed a Russian II-76 carrying a landing force.

#Kyiv has been defending European democracy values for two days in a row. #Ukraine’s Air Defense downed a Russian II-76 carrying a landing force. #StayWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/BU5XKHD7KU — UATV English (@UATV_en) February 26, 2022

Also overnight come indications of internet outages.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a major disruption to #Ukraine‘s internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks. The incident comes as heavy fighting is reported in #Vasylkiv and #Kyiv 📉 📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/EksnZjs9Ay — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

I reference my post Russia’s ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine: How Much is ‘Wag the Dog,’ How Much is Real? (Updated) – and go over a number of the stagecraft or wag the dog looking videos out there. This post is continually updated.