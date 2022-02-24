Russia’s ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine: How Much is ‘Wag the Dog,’ How Much is Real? (Periodic Updates)

Among the more curious developments since the Ukraine crisis uptick overnight is that you can’t watch the Vladimir Putin speech announcing a “special military operation.” Search Google for this speech and all you get is usual-suspect Lugenpresse narratives and no direct link to the actual speech.

This will be a running and ongoing post and will monitor the evidence as it becomes available. Look for several more updates later today.

Russian news source Sputnik seems to have the actual key details of the speech. No mention of an invasion. No indication tanks are rolling into Ukraine itself. Moscow confirms Ukrainian airbases and facilities were hit throughout the country. The objectives seem to be limited as follows:

“Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and air forces are being neutralised by high-precision weapons”, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. The MoD stressed there are no threats to the civilian population. President Putin authorized the military to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. “We have no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory”, Putin stated. It is true that Donbass is subject to interpretation, and extended operations will be essential to key on. Kharkiv is also significant. It has a 50/50 split Russian-Ukrainian population and is a major industrial center. Livestream Webcams Kharkiv Donbass

Early reports and footage center around Ukrainian airports in different parts of the country. Explosions of some sort go off in the distance. At this stage, there is no actual on-the-ground verifiable footage at the airports themselves.

“Blasts” heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Mariupol.

Here’s an example of possible wag-the-dog footage of the airport bombing in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. Curiously, the truck’s lettering in the opening seconds isn’t even in Cyrillic lettering. Yoodle aye hee hoo.

Marco Rubio puts forth the US narrative on how allegedly aggressive the Russia operation is. Is this even remotely truthful?

#Russia is now working on: -establishing air superiority via targeted surgical strikes

-a pincer movement to trap Ukrainian forces in the east & cut them off from #Kyiv

Over the last hour a dubious looking story is out concerning Russian helicopters attacking Hostomel airport near Kiev. These accounts look sock puppety. The main news services are not leading on this story. Antonov Airport, also known as Hostomel Airport is an international cargo airport and testing facility in Ukraine operating by Antonov Airlines.

International reserves of Russia are the highest ever, and the country is running a surplus. Brent crude is up to $105 on these developments. Russia and China have already moved away from the Swift system. Who really gets hurt by sanctions and more inflation at this point – the US paper tiger? Europe is already scrambling to exempt products.

Diplomats tell us following sanctions are tricky:

– ITA, AUS, DE concerned abt broad banking-sector sanctions

– ITA resistant to sanctions that include railways

– ITA wants carve-out for luxury goods

– BEL wants carve-out for diamonds

Bloomberg: Ukraine debt given an 80% chance of default. Ukraine’s 2033 Dollar Bond Tumbles, Yield Surges to 88% from 22.6%.