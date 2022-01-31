Pornhub CEO claims arson attack that destroyed his unfinished $16 million mega-mansion on Montreal’s ‘Mafia Row’ was incited by ‘extreme religious groups’ after XXX-site was hit with claims it profited off child sexual assaults

Pornhub boss Feras Antoon, 46, has finally spoken out about the devastating fire that destroyed his mansion

By Sam Baker | 19 January 2022

DAILY MAIL — The boss of Pornhub has spoken out for the first time since his unfinished $16million Montreal mansion was burned to rubble last year.

46-year-old Feras Antoon’s dream manor was reduced to ashes in April last year after a suspected arson attack on the property.

The blaze on April 25, 2021, reduced the house to nothing more than ashes just weeks after Antoon had put the opulent manor up for sale – at a price of $15.9million.

Following an opinion article in the New York Times in 2020 which claimed Pornhub ‘monetizes child rapes’, the website has been hit with allegations of allowing videos of underage girls being assaulted to be uploaded onto their website.

This has led to a backlash against Antoon and his adult film empire – resulting in tumbling profits and forcing him to list his lavish manor, despite construction on the property not having been completed.

But only weeks later, the security team in charge of monitoring the construction site noticed two unidentifiable individuals gaining access to the site in April 2021, with the property quickly seen burning down only a short while later.

The devastating blaze took nearly three hours and 80 firefighters to put out, and now in a rare interview, Antoon has alleged one theory that ‘extreme religious groups’ could have acted to incite the arson attack.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: ‘Could the extreme religious groups have incited and encouraged someone to do this? Absolutely.

‘When you use extremist language and QAnon sentiment toward child trafficking, your words are going to attract and mobilize some of the darkest corners of the internet.’

Antoon – who faced a money crunch nightmare with his empire in danger of crumbling following allegations that much of the content on his leading site contains videos of underage girls – had put his unfinished mansion up for sale just weeks before the blaze.

‘Its site is infested with rape videos. It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags,’ wrote Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times column that first exposed Pornhub.

‘A search for ‘girls under18′ or ’14yo’ leads in each case to more than 100,000 videos. Most aren’t of children being assaulted, but too many are.’ […]