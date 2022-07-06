Utah Sheriff Investigates Claims of ‘Ritual Child Sexual Abuse’; 120 Tips Received

By Allan Stein | 2 July 2022

THE EPOCH TIMES — An investigation by a Utah sheriff into allegations of “ritualistic child sexual abuse” has shocked residents as more than 120 purported victims and those who claim to know them have come forward.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, has solicited help from the FBI, which confirmed that it’s assisting, as well as other law enforcement agencies.

The alleged abuse occurred for two decades, from 1990 through 2010. In recent weeks, dozens of witnesses have come forward with information via phone calls, text messages, and emails.

“I don’t know the exact number, but it is now over 120 people who have contacted us,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told The Epoch Times. “[Of that number], I am sure. There are likely more than 120 at this point.”

On May 31, the sheriff’s office said that an investigation had been underway since April 2021 involving reports of “ritualistic child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking” in Utah County, the state’s second-largest county. […]