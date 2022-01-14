Man damages BBC headquarters statue with hammer

13 January 2022

BBC — A man has taken a hammer to a statue on the BBC’s Broadcasting House in central London.

The Prospero and Ariel statue was carved by Eric Gill and has been on display at the BBC since 1933.

There has been a campaign to have the statue removed for several years, because the sculptor recorded sexually abusing his daughters in his diaries.

Police were called to the scene at about 16:15 GMT and the man was brought down about four hours later.

BBC staff reported hearing the man shout “paedophile” as he struck the statue at Broadcasting House, which is connected to New Broadcasting House, the BBC’s main headquarters.

A spokesman for the Met said the man was brought down with the help of a fire crew.

He was checked over by ambulance workers before being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody, he added.

He said the property owners were examining any damage to the statue and building. […]