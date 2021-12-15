Israeli Health Official Tells Public to Prepare for Endless Boosters: ‘We Will Need to Take the 4th Shot, the 5th Shot, the 6th Shot and the 7th’

By Chris Menahan | 9 December 2021
INFORMATION LIBERATION — Israeli Health Ministry vaccination advisory committee member and deputy chief of Israel’s biggest hospital Professor Arnon Afek is telling the public to prepare not only to take their fourth “booster” shot but also their fifth, sixth and seventh.
“Those who think we won’t need to take more boosters are wrong,” Afek said Monday. “We will need to take the fourth shot, the fifth shot, the sixth shot, and the seventh shot.”
“As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to protect against them with vaccines, will continue,” he said.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who appears to be working in cahoots with the Israeli government, has said repeatedly people are going to “need” “annual revaccinations.”
The CEO of BioNTech claimed Wednesday that they’ve got an Omicron specific shot coming soon but people should rush to take their “booster” now rather than wait. […]
I have a question for all those alt-kikers who keep blabbering about the poor Israelis getting so many jabs, Does anyone think ((they)) would kill off the “squatters” in IsRAhell aka Palestine after all the trouble Rothchilds went to, to place said ((squatters)) there like war, the Belfour Declaration, murder and illegal settlements….. wouldn’t that give the true Semites an upper hand and maybe take back their land? Del Bigtree did a very long rant on the “hoax” obviously genuflecting to his ((masters)) while comparing it to covid but just doesn’t understand the same ((group)) is behind both. Next up Bigtree interviews RFK Jr about his book on Fauchi which can be purchased from ((Amazon)) It seems in this ((faction)) fight its o.k to out the players in the game but never out those who supply the game board or draw any conclusions to the kosher thread that runs thru it all. I find it unsettling RFK Jr can’t or won’t mention the same cabalites were behind the death of his father and uncle. More cognitive dissonance, Stockholm Syndrome or controlled opposition. If anyone wants to watch Bigtree the best site is Bitchute because the comments are better then the show.
I have also worried about RFK Jr. working as controlled opposition in the Covid play.