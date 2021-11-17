Rittenhouse Trial: Is Vigilantism and Self Defense Justified

The Biden administration weighed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse pre-verdict by proclaiming that there is no justification for vigilantism. Vigilantism sounds like one of those loaded words like “white supremacists” so I looked it up. First and foremost numerous attempts have been made to define vigilantism formally, but the lack of congruence among these definitions reflects the biases of the different disciplines trying to define it.

The legal definition is quite reasonable for our purposes. It is defined as attempting to effect justice according to one’s own understanding of right and wrong; action taken by a voluntary association of persons (or individuals) who organize themselves for the purpose of protecting a common interest, such as liberty, property, or personal security.

In a perfect world just as much as rioting and looting, vigilantism is a violation of healthy social order. If the Biden administration and the 5th Columnists in power throughout the land were at all introspective rather than operating from malice they would firmly address the aspect of “healthy social order” first and foremost. It is not even minimal social order to surrender whole areas of a town or city to lawlessness, looters, arsonists and rioters.

In an ideal country vigilantism is a last resort. The fact that the so called vigilante was a 17 year old is not ideal but is largely irrelevant. 17 year olds have fought and died in all of America’s numerous wars. If Kyle Rittenhouse made poor choices that night it was in direct response to the complete lack of leadership and security of the government. This is an serious indictment of the sistema. If you defund the police, and the government is not there to protect the citizens, citizens have to protect themselves. And not all citizens are professional vigilantes.

Anybody offering an opinion on the Kenosha version of a national break down of social order should be required to view this trial and the videos of the incident. Per usual You Tube has deep sixed the majority of the videos needed to assess this case. That in itself is once again criminal malice. The closing arguments are a minimum and can be viewed here- but without the visual evidence.

The arguments of the defense and prosecutor give context to how and why Kyle and the arsonists and rioters ended up here.

This author finds the whole presentation of the evidence to the public to be third-worldly and a big part of the problem in the United States. The mainstream media cherry picks and is always hiding things and citizen journalists are piece meal censored. This adds to the break down of social order.

At the moment there is a well done shorter clip called Kenosha Riot Shooting: All Angles Synced Together with Timeline. The share button is removed and there is a warning for the delicate flowers before viewing.

This next video can be embedded. If You Tube tampers with the loading you can locate it here. You can watch all of it, but the best angle of the Joseph Rosenbaum attack and death can be seen here and I start at that point (02:45).

Darwin Awards were being passed out that night. All parties, including Rittenhouse are out doing stupid things, at stupid times, in stupid places with stupid people. But Rosenbaum takes the cake.

He charges Kyle at a full run and ends up at the end of an automatic rifle barrel. You can hear a single shot just as Rosenbaum is charging, That was from arsonist Ziminsky who never testified at trial as he is facing arson charges and has 5th Amendment protection. The defense pointed out that Rosenbaum, a pedophile was bipolar and off of medications. He was acting out all night- which the prosecutor dismissed as “small man syndrome.”

The rest of the shootings can be tracked here. What is apparent is that Kyle goes to the ground and is facing serious bodily harm. The real issue was that he is being assaulted or facing assault by a wave of goons overrunning his position – not just one. If it was just drop kick man alone, then firing his weapon could be called excessive.

But right after the first attacker retreated after being fired upon- came Huber using a skateboard as a club to the head, and then Gaige Grosskrantz with a pistol. These men were dispatched in quick succession and the other pursuers retreated and were allowed to do so by Kyle.

The jury instruction deals with self defense after all remedies are exhausted. If I were deliberating without bias I would offer that all these shootings occurred within seconds and involved what I would characterize as rabid people. I don’t believe they were moving in on Kyle for an ice cream social. He could be forgiven if he thought they had serious injury or death in mind.

The aspect that does bother me is that Kyle shot Rosenbaum four times at point blank with the AR-15. Shot one was sufficient and crippled Rosenbaum. Shot four was the fatal shot. However this went down in 3/4 of a second. One would have to be very familiar with the weapon to realize how lethal they are on the trigger squeeze. And there is the adrenalin factor. I see this as justifiable self defense, but a jury might also consider it reckless endangerment given the presence of other people in the line of fire. Reckless endangerment in the Rosenbaum shooting may be the verdict- and innocent on the other counts involving the mob charge.

In the second sequence shooting Kyle in my view used the weapon more deliberately and in self defense against an assortment of attackers. The attorneys never went into the use of the weapon but it seemed to me that Kyle switched to single shot mode – maybe after realizing just how lethal the weapon was in the Rosenbaum shooting? There were no shots taken from the first incident to where he tripped and fell at the second location.

America’s justice system is also something you’d see in third world countries.“If Kenosha don’t get it, shut it down” are the chants outside the courthouse.

The prosecution’s closing arguments were reasonable to the case. But to me there was a malicious and unethical element. The defense and sometimes the judge displayed anger toward the sleazy prosecution as a consequence. This prompted charges that the judge is “racist” and biased. A mistrial with prejudice may in order.

Meanwhile more screw ups and malice may be in await. A lot can go down before the Guard arrives. The Babylon Bee’s tome is not so much a satire.

Kyle Rittenhouse Asked To Step Outside And Defend The Courthouse While Verdict Is Being Read https://t.co/UjBo6ufYSj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2021

The Wisconsin National Guard won’t say where they’re staging 500 troops; we found them 60 miles away from Kenosha, which means it would likely take 1.5 hours to get there if local police call them. Gov. Evers activated them to help, if needed, when the Rittenhouse verdict comes. pic.twitter.com/HOWqvUSghh — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 16, 2021