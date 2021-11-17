Biden’s Border Crisis Continues: Illegal Crossings Surge 128% Year-Over-Year in October

By Matt Palumbo | 16 November 2021

THE DAN BONGINO SHOW — The crisis at the border has gone largely ignored by the Biden administration, and unsurprinsgly, the problem hasn’t magically fixed itself yet.

According to Fox News:

The number of migrants apprehended at the U.S. southern border in October has surged 128% from the same time last year. CBP data showed 164,303 migrant encounters along the southern border in October, a rate that has skyrocketed since October 2020, when there were 71,929 apprehensions. Most of the migrants are from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. In Fiscal Year 2022, the RGV sector has seen more than 65,000 migrant encounters to date, a 161% increase over the same period last year. In nearby Del Rio Sector, there has been a 236% increase in encounters over the same period last year.

Illegal crossings were down 14% from September, but this largely reflects seasonal trends in illegal immigration. October’s crossings being more than double compared to October of last year is the more relevant statistic to account for that fact. […]