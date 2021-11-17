OSHA Backs Down on Vax Mandates for Private Sector Workers after a Dozen States Sue Biden Administration

OSHA suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses

By Mychael Schnell | 17 November 2021

THE HILL — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is suspending enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private businesses after a federal appeals court upheld a stay on it last week.

OSHA said in a statement published on its website Friday night that while it is confident in its power to protect workers amid the pandemic, it is suspending activities related to the mandate, citing the pending litigation.

“The court ordered that OSHA ‘take no steps to implement or enforce’ the ETS [Emergency Temporary Standard] ‘until further court order.’ While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,” OSHA said.

President Biden announced in September that the administration was rolling out a new rule that would require all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for all personnel, a guideline that has the potential to impact nearly 80 million workers. […]

12 More States Sue Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate

By Brianna Lyman | 16 November 2021

DAILY CALLER — Twelve states announced Monday they are suing the Biden Administration to block the vaccine mandate for health care workers, arguing the mandate is unconstitutional and violates several federal laws.

Attorney generals from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia announced the suit Monday, saying “the Biden Administration is playing statutory shell games with the courts, straining to justify an unjustifiable and unprecedented attempt to federalize public health policy and diminish the sovereign States’ constitutional powers.”

“No statute authorizes the federal Executive to mandate vaccines to increase societal immunity,” the suit reads, noting President Joe Biden has touted the vaccine as a way to increase immunity. “The Administration’s solution? Use statutory schemes never before interpreted to allow federal vaccine mandates to shoehorn the President’s goals into the fabric of American society.”

The suit argues against the mandate requiring Medicare and Medicaid health care workers to be vaccinated is unconstitutional and harms patient care as employees are forced to either take the shot or lose their job. […]