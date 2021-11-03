9,000 NYC Workers, Including Firefighters and Officers, on Unpaid Leave Over Mandate: Mayor’s Office

By Jack Phillips | 1 November 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — About 9,000 New York City workers, including firefighters and police officers, were placed on unpaid leave Monday for not complying with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Nine thousand people [were] placed on leave without pay today,” Mitch Schwartz, a spokesperson for de Blasio’s office, told media outlets on Monday. “The rest are in various stages of having their accommodation requests reviewed. They can be at work.”

Data released by the mayor’s office on Sunday night said that about 22,800 municipal workers are not vaccinated. Around the same time, de Blasio wrote on Twitter that “more than half of the workers who haven’t been vaccinated yet have submitted exemption requests and those requests are being processed.”

A day earlier, the Democrat mayor confirmed that 91 percent of city workers got the vaccine as of Saturday night, a jump of about 8 percent from the previous day.

Starting Monday, city workers who have not got at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine would be placed on leave, triggering concerns about shortages of firefighters, EMS workers, and police officers. […]