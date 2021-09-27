‘Fauci’ earnings mystery: No info on box office take for gushing documentary about COVID czar

Two weeks after theatrical release of friendly portrait of Anthony Fauci, major film sites have no data on receipts, and distributors National Geographic and Magnolia Pictures are mum.

By Christian Toto | 25 September 2021

JUST THE NEWS — Documentaries often earn a fraction of what their fictional counterparts generate, at least those without the names “Moore” or “D’Souza” attached.

“Fauci,” a film detailing the scientific life of the nation’s preeminent infectious disease expert, appeared to be an exception.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has his detractors, particularly on the political right, but he’s still the biggest name in medical science thanks to his leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic and near-constant media presence.

The timing of the film’s Sept. 10 limited release, in cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C. and New Orleans, seemed fortuitous given the aggressive Delta variant.

Except we’re still waiting on the box office tally.

No major film site — think BoxOfficeMojo.com, IMDB.com, RottenTomatoes.com or Boxoffice Pro — has the film’s earnings to date. JustTheNews.com reached out to representatives at both National Geographic and Magnolia Pictures, the studios copresenting the film, for any figures from its two-plus weeks in limited release. Neither studio responded. […]