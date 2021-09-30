Bed Bath & Beyond shares dive more than 20% as supply chain issues hit sales, inflation eats into profits

By Lauren Thomas | 30 September 2021
CNBC — Bed Bath & Beyond shares tanked 22% Thursday as the company said it saw a steep drop-off in shopper traffic in August, dealing a blow to its fiscal second-quarter results.
The big-box retailer is also dealing with industrywide supply chain complications, which Chief Executive Mark Tritton said have been “pervasive.” He said the company’s costs escalated over the summer months, especially toward the end of its second quarter in August, eating into sales and profits.
Bed Bath & Beyond slashed its revenue and earnings outlook for the year, and its third-quarter guidance looks underwhelming.
The sell-off of the retailer’s stock was robust. More shares changed hands Thursday than what is typical in an average day of trading for Bed Bath & Beyond. …
In the latest period, Bed Bath & Beyond lost $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with net income of $217.9 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents a share, which was less than the 52 cents analysts expected.
Revenue fell 26% to $1.99 billion from $2.69 billion a year earlier. That came in short of estimates for $2.06 billion. […]
