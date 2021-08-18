‘…the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience.’ — Paraphrase from Ephesians 2:2

28 July 2021

BIONIC MOSQUITO — It is not difficult to imagine that we have entered one more dark history of humanity on a long string of dark histories. I want to say that others have suffered much worse, and they have. We can think of those in the path of Genghis Khan; the early Christians under Rome; medieval Europeans under siege by Vikings, Huns, or Charlemagne; almost anyone in France in the late eighteenth century; Armenians in the Ottoman Empire; those living in between Germany and the Soviet Union in the 1930s and 1940s; Chinese under Mao; Vietnamese under napalm; Arabs under drones.

But I think I am on safe ground to consider that never before in the recorded history of humanity has the entire population of the world been under siege simultaneously and placed in a medical experiment, forced to face the risk of early death regardless of the path chosen. All of humanity; one-hundred percent. More than seven billion people.

Ephesians 6: 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.

These sons of disobedience, are they merely ghosts? Or do they walk among us, flesh and blood? Certainly, as the Apostle Paul writes, they are in the heavenly places, but he also writes that they are world forces. We find this reality elsewhere:

1 Peter 5: 8(b) Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.

The Apostle Peter doesn’t say he is floating, coming only in a dream to fill our heads with evil thoughts. He prowls, like a lion; he devours – a physical act. […]