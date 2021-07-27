The Political Phenomenon That Is Trump Worship: Asinine and Imbecilic

‘It is even harder for the average ape to believe that he has descended from man.’ — H. L. Mencken

GARY D. BARNETT — Here we are in the midst of hell on earth; all brought about by the ruling class and their corrupt and criminal pawns in this government, and all the pathetic masses can muster as a solution is to choose one master or another to pray to as their political god. In the case of the last criminal president, something to the tune of 80 million people are still lamenting that their guy Trump is not the master of the universe. The blind insanity necessary to purposely lower one’s self to this level of stupidity belies all aspects of intelligent thought and common sense.

Is this too harsh a reality for the common man to grasp and accept, or has the total lack of understanding of life’s possibilities consumed the minds of the masses, and left any escape from tyranny unimaginable? The real problem is that the very people themselves, those that expect to avoid slavery by doing nothing, claim to have a right to be free, and beg to deserve freedom without any risk, hold their fate in their own hands, but are not even aware of it. They have no idea of the strength they could possess if only a modicum of effort and courage were present.

As the great Mencken stated many decades ago, “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” How prescient a statement, but one that was eternally obvious. And now we have Biden, an imbecilic moron if ever one existed, but was the last any better? Not really; just as dishonest, but less open about his true intent, and more devious in his approach. In reality, all presidents are of course evil and controlled, but some attempt to gain popularity by very dubious means, and take to a new level the art of pathological lying. Trump fits this category well. […]