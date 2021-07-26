Moment of Truth for the Covid Tyrants

Events are coming together in dramatic fashion leading us to believe if enough make a hard stand the Covid Tyrants will lose momentum- if not fall from power. There are large organic protests around the world over last weekend. The demonstrators defied restrictions on non-essential travel and mass public gatherings. The Greater Sydney area as a example has been locked down for a month.
Flying in the face of rational science, responsible public health policy and ethical principles, European governments are requiring vaccine passports to function in society. Like an echo, populations have responded almost immediately with sustained protests in the streets.
The state of Western Australia has legislated to allow police officers or other “authorised officers” to restrain individuals and, if deemed necessary, forcibly remove their underwear in order to administer a vaccine.
The results of the Associated Press-NORC poll, which was released on Friday, revealed that 45% of unvaccinated respondents said they “definitely” wouldn’t be getting inoculated, with 35% indicating they “probably” wouldn’t do so. Only 19% of those who hadn’t been vaccinated intended to get the shots, but just 3% consider those plans definite.
A compilation of covid vaccine adverse reactions and testimonials reported to VAERS – as of 16th July 2021:
US: 11,405 deaths, 48,385 serious injuries, 491,218 injury reports
UK: 1,470 vaccine deaths | 317,025 injury reports
EU: 18,928 vaccine deaths | 1,823,219 injury reports
The FDA announced that the CDC PCR test for COVID-19 has failed its full review. Its Emergency Use Authorization has been REVOKED. It is a Class I recall – the most serious type of recall. Too many false POSITIVES! The CDC admits they can’t tell the difference between Covid-19 and flu.
This goes far beyond being sold a lemon by a used car salesman. This twist is ludicrous even by the standards of the black magicians concocting these tales.
“In many cases, these covid-19 tests are fraudulently calibrated at over 30 or 40 cycle thresholds to produce a “false positive” covid-19 diagnosis. The tests do not decipher dead viral debris from infectious viral debris and can report a false positive reading even though someone has recovered from the infection and has immunity. A more accurate diagnosis is produced using a PCR cycle threshold of 17, confirmed using symptom-specific criteria, and also backed up by another test called Sanger Sequencing. However, most states were not transparent with the number of cycle thresholds used to generate covid-19 cases.
Instead of following scientific standards, labs and covid-19 test companies took advantage of income streams and perpetrated fraud. Moreover, US hospital systems were financially compensated for a positive covid-19 test, coercing medical authorities to diagnose covid-19 as the cause of death, when it is merely “suspected or cannot be ruled out.”
Relying on test fraud, the covid-19 diagnosis fraudulently became the final determinant and leading cause of death for people who passed away from other causes, like medical error, heart attack, ventilator-associated pneumonia, influenza, prescription error, omission of treatment, stroke, or an assortment of hospital-acquired infections, etc. This covid-19 diagnosis was also slapped on mildly ill or healthy individuals, subjecting them to fraudulent “quarantine” orders and contact tracing, which unlawfully detained people and deprived them of their liberty, while shuttering entire workplaces and industries in the process.”
How has Australia not managed to record an influenza death since July 2020… the PCR tests are classifying the flu as a ‘case’.
So now that the CDC has taken the PCR test out with the garbage, Rod Serling from Twilight Zone imparts the following via MSM rag- The Hill. So not testing vaxxed people is now the issue. Then new data suggests the vax doesn’t work against the latest variant of the common cold? Whodathunk?
More than 150 people have died and nearly 600 have been hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 in “breakthrough” cases (probably fraudulent), after they were fully vaccinated, according to state health officials. — NBC5 Chicago
Once praised as a ‘vaccine success’ story, Israel is seeing increasing rates of #Covid19. With an estimated 40% new infections in the vaccinated, the country has become the first to authorize a third booster shot in an effort to contain runaway infections and counter vaccine failure.
Curiously booster shots were listed on the vax card all along. When they recommend a booster shot, you’re not going to be “fully vaccinated” anymore Chump. That’s going to be quite the ego hit for the vaccine Branch Covidian supremacists. Get back in line!
Par for the course Dr. Evil Fauci went on one of the Satan networks to proclaim the vaccinated and Branch Covidians should wear masks and look to get a booster.
How many downgraded “fully vaxxed” demoted Branch Covidians now will defect from this enslavement and indoctrination charade?
Even so the more tyrannical kakistocratic governments answering to the Crime Syndicate are calling for major curtailments of rights and liberties for the unvaxxed without the proper document. More contorted logic- you can’t make this up.
Elsewhere in the Twilight Zone, the UK, a country definitely near the bottom of the heap in terms of kakistocratic dominance and infestation will issue vaccine passports to people in the PLACEBO group. Britain’s “vaccine minister” said that they would consider EVERYONE who participated in COVID-19 vaccine trials as being fully vaccinated.
This really proves the idiocy of these passports. It’s not about whether or not you have natural antibodies from a prior infection. It doesn’t even matter whether or not you received the actual vaccine.
The only thing that matters is whether you have submitted yourself to their authority and received a jab— regardless of what was in it.
Adding to the misery in the UK is an arbitrary track and trace scheme by the kakistocracy to force into isolation 2.3 million people. The timing of this pingdemic hardly seems a coinkydink either as there were already shortages of lorry drivers as a result of Brexit difficulties. This has further emptied the food shelves.
The potential for add on policy malice from the kakistocracy is considerable as Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in eastern China with high wind and torrential rains as other parts of the country were cleaning up from last week’s historic flooding.
In-Fa came ashore Sunday on China’s east coast south of Shanghai. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled, seaports were shuttered, and the public was advised to remain indoors.
Yangshan Port in Shanghai moved containerships and secured containers on land ahead of the storm. Yangshan Port is a deep-water port and one of the most active in China. The disruption throws another wrench in global supply chains that are already under stress.
Separately Dementia Joe is on his last legs. This elder abuse lasted longer than I guessed.
HAS ANYONE SEEN GATES LATELY?
It’s important to go back to the beginning of this HOAX ans see what the “scientists”, Gates, Fauci, CDC, FDA etc., actually said and compare it to what they are saying now!
REMEMBER?
LISTEN TO WHAT KARY MULLIS SAID ABOUT FAUCI & GALLO:
ABC’s Nightline approached Mullis about participating in a documentary:
The show was superb, and represented a historic turning point, possibly even the end of the seven-year media blackout on the HIV debate. But it still didn’t fulfil Mullis ultimate fantasy.
“What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”
But, I point out, Gallo will refuse to discuss the HIV debate, just as he’s always done.
“I know he will,” Mullis shoots back, anger rising in his voice. “But you know what? I would be willing to chase the little bastard from his car to his office and say, ‘This is Kary Mullis trying to ask you a goddamn simple question,’ and let the cameras follow. If people think I’m a crazy person, that’s okay. But here’s a Nobel Prize-winner trying to ask a simple question from those who spent $22 billion and killed 100,000 people. It has to be on TV. It’s a visual thing. I’m not unwilling to do something like that.”
INTERVIEW KARY MULLIS
AIDS; Words from the Front By Celia Farber, Spin July 1994
We have not been able to discover any good reasons why most of the people on earth believe that AIDS is a disease caused by a virus called HIV. There is simply no scientific evidence demonstrating that this is true.
We have also not been able to discover why doctors prescribe a toxic drug called AZT (Zidovudine) to people who have no other complaint than the presence of antibodies to HIV in their blood.
In fact, we cannot understand why humans would take that drug for any reason.
We cannot understand how all this madness came about, and having both lived in Berkeley, we’ve seen some strange things indeed. We know that to err is human, but the HIV/AIDS hypothesis is one hell of a mistake.
“FAUCI DOSEN’T KNOW ANYTHING REALLY ABOUT ANYTHING”
PCR Inventor Kary Mullis Talks About Anthony Fauci —
“he doesn’t know anything really about anything”
Kary Mullis
Kary Mullis (1944 – 2019) was an American biochemist and a chemistry Nobel laureate. He earned the prized recognition for his invention (alongside Michael Smith) of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.
The method he invented has been of extreme use and importance in both medical research and forensic science, however he was critical of its use in public health for quick tests.
Besides being known as a science genius, Kary Mullis was also known as an eccentric and flamboyant figure.
January 19, 2021 – Dr Martin issues the ‘The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier‘.
Transcript of Clips
Each separate clip is time-stamped below.
Kary Mullis ➝ 00:00
What is it about humanity that it wants to go to the all detail to stop and listen. Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, and he doesn’t know anything really about anything, and I’d say that to his face. Nothing.
The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there, you will know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.
Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don’t know anything about what’s going on with the bottom. You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way.
They’ve got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to and a smugly like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people, face out, and lie directly into the camera.
You can’t expect the sheep to really respect the best and the brightest. They don’t know the difference, really. I mean, I like humans, don’t get me wrong. But basically, there is a vast, vast majority of them do not possess the ability to judge who is and who isn’t really a good scientist.
“Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, and he doesn’t know anything really about anything, and I’d say that to his face. Nothing.”
Kary Mullis, PhD
Inventor of PCR, Nobel Laureate
That’s a problem, that’s a main problem actually with science, I’d say, in this century. Because science is being judged by people. Funding is being done by people who don’t understand it. Who do we trust? Fauci? Fauci doesn’t know nothing, you know.
If Fauci wants to get on television with somebody who knows a little bit about this stuff and debate him, he could easily do it because he’s been asked. And I’ve had a lot of people… President of the University of South Carolina asked Fauci if he can come down there and debate me on the stage in front of the student body because I wanted somebody who was from the other side to come down and balance my point, because I felt like, “Well, these guys can listen to me but I need to have somebody else down here that’s going to tell me the other side.” But he didn’t want to do it.
Kary Mullis ➝ 02:09
Epidemic.
The number of cases reported went up epidemically, exponentially because the number of tests that was done went up exponentially. How many doctors knew about HIV in 1983? Two. How many knew about it in 1985? Say 500. How many knew about it in 1986? 40,000. So that’s where the curve came from. How many tests were done.
Kary Mullis ➝ 2:34
If it’s just caused by needles, or it’s just caused by homosexual activities. You’re not going to really get a whole long sustained public outcry against it. And nobody’s going to want to spend $6 billion a year. They’re going to say, well, we really don’t like those people. Anyhow. Great. I can’t think of a better solution to the homosexual problem than a disease that’ll kill them all. I mean, there’ll be congressmen that talk about that quietly. Not on television. So the CDC had to say, we can’t say that.
We’re gonna say, it’s going to be, it’s got to be heterosexually transmitted. There’s no proof that it’s transmitted at all at that point. So why not just say, well, it’s heterosexually transmitted too [heterosexual transmission chains], because that made it a plague again. The CDC needed one. The CDC hadn’t had a good plague since polio. Their funding was probably going to be cut back if they didn’t come up with one. The guy that was the head of the CDC, in fact wrote memos that have been obtained, you know, where he describes this as hot stuff. You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health.
Kary Mullis ➝ 3:37
And they are considered the final arbiters of what’s good for the planet or what’s bad for the planet. And they haven’t got the slightest idea. Instead of wearing white robes, they wear white lab coats, you know, instead of like bringing you the word of God, they bring the word of the, the EPA or whatever, and they don’t have to understand what it is that they’re making you do, in fact, and people, you know, just, I think they fall naturally into it because there is a need in humanity for something like a religion.
Anthony Fauci ➝ 4:10
Occasionally you get a false positive. Uh, under those circumstances, a western blot can absolutely confirm. Western blots are also important when you have people, for example, who have been vaccinated in vaccine trials and making antibody against one protein, the only way you’re going to tell if they’re infected serologically is by looking at a western blot, showing they make antibodies to the other protein. So it has a lot of value. It’s fundamentally a confirmatory diagnostic tests.
Reporter ➝ 4:37
More likely to be positive there because they use much more lax criteria. Yeah.
Anthony Fauci ➝ 4:41
I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with different countries having different criteria because the different criteria are only really for that small group of patients that come in the indetermined level. When a western blot is really positive, it hits you like a truck. It’s only for that little indeterminant group that you have to be concerned.
“They change them when they want to and a smugly like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people, face out, and lie directly into the camera.”
Kary Mullis, PhD
Inventor of PCR, Nobel Laureate
Scientist ➝ 4:59
In theory, at least, that if you were tested in New York today and then flew to Australia and you had three bands in New York, you would not be positive in Australia, but you would be positive in New York City. Now. I mean, a virus cannot behave in this manner.
Stefan Lanka ➝ 5:12
He lowered the sensitivity of the antibody test.
Kary Mullis ➝ 5:15
If they didn’t allow them to charge so much for it, I think that’d be a lot less use of it. You know, it’s just like in political scandals, follow the money trail, figure out who’s getting paid for this. Who’s getting the money for those western blots. There’s your person who’s going to always come down on the side of, yeah, you’ve got a confirmatory western blot cycle. They don’t even do them in England anymore, but it’s totally, it’s… And ask a doctor how it works. The doctor who prescribed, it says you gotta have a western blot to confirm this ELISA positive thing. How does that work, doctor, sir? How, how, what, what is, what are they now measuring about me that is different from what they measure with the ELISA test? He wouldn’t know, he’s not got any idea. I bet you there’s scarcely 50 physicians in this country that know what a western blot really is.
Kary Mullis ➝ 6:04
The thing that I learned like back in 1968, when I first published a paper by myself in Nature, in a field that I had no expertise in at all. There are no old wise men up there at the top of science where, which I would have, I really did until 68. I would’ve thought, you know, if you try to publish a dumb paper in a journal, like Nature, it won’t get published. If you try to publish a good paper in there, like I later tried to publish PCR, the invention of PCR in the same journal. And they didn’t take it. There isn’t enough there. There’s no place up on the… The Academy of Sciences is just a bunch of idiots, just like everybody else. You know, the editors of journals, austere journals, even. They’re just busy with their little lives and stuff. There are no old wise men up on the top, making sure that we don’t do something really dumb.
Excellent Mullis content – we need that (and him!) – thanks. He died Aug 2019 – at age 74 – wikpedia says “pneumonia” – which is not an unusual outcome; but surely conveniently occurring ahead of Event 201 and the subsequent “pandemic”.
In the USA, we have the silent protest of the vax rejecters – those are encouraging numbers of the firmness in that regard; my understanding is that “fully vaxed” stands in the low 50s% range – and is barely budging at this time. But we have seen absolutely nothing like the Euro mass protests – etc – good to see a more third-world event in Tunisia. I have seen no speculation as to why that is; we have had, for the most part, only “lockdown lite” in the US – almost no police checkpoints, etc – some semblance of normal returning by mid-summer 2020 – except in the schools. The alternative explanation suggests a population in a deep trance and thoroughly under control of the medi-rulers. We will not see mass protests in NYC – we HAVE seen the populace violently threaten those violating mask rules.
TPTB are being more loose with their policy implementation in the USA for ONE reason – the populace is armed and ready for a fight. There are very few who want to group up and provide a focus (read target) for the backlash they are building. Further, the USA is divided, with the middle of the country being the least likely to go along. Even within government, this division between flyover country and the left and right coasts is clear.
I know people who are actively looking for a focal point – there isn’t one due to the lockstep of the coastal states in their communist policies. If this division continues to advance, then it will become apparent over this next year or so as the left and right coastal states descend further into their own shit. But if the vaccinations do turn out to be crippling or ultimately deadly – all bets are off. That will be the end of central governance here in the US. Burying your relatives changes minds when little else will.
Interesting – thanks. I am not sure guns are informing USA TPTB thinking yet – it may come to that. I was going to mention a still fairly robust federalism as the big brake on Covid tryanny to this point. My nearly bankrupt blue state doesn’t want to bleed any more tax payers to Florida. DeSantis there and govs of 4 or 5 other flyover states have flatly said – as of mid summer 2020 – no more lockdowns here.
Huge range in vax rates by state – and it does map red/blue very closely – AL, MS lowest at 34 VT top at 68. MSM source here says US overall is 49% fully vaxed – TPTB I think are shocked at that resistance. (Very high rate of 2nd does cancellations as well)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/health/covid-vaccine-states-distribution-doses/
As far as “burying relatives” – when and where is the tipping point between grieving over “unexpected deaths” and waking up. Here is an account of a vaxed 33 yr old stroking out (after mocking and insulting resisters) – where the dots have apparently not been connected.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/07/24/this-shouldnt-incite-schadenfreude-but-instead-profound-pity-for-the-deceived-gratitude-that-we-can-see-the-truth-and-refuse-the-deathjab-that-we-have-ivermectin-and-most-importantly-that/
The CDC VAERS death subsequent to vax number above is out of date; Last week they dialed that back to 6K or so – claiming the 11K figure included foreign country data … huh? It’s total funny money, in any case. and none of course “related” … despite the fact that a very large portion reported occurred with 72 hours of vax.