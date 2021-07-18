‘The pass shall not pass!’ Protesters take to streets across France after Macron drops vaccine passport bombshell (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

14 July 2021

RUSSIA TODAY — Police fired tear gas at demonstrators who threw rocks and bottles, set construction equipment on fire in Paris, and picketed state buildings across France, in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s vaccine and health pass moves.

Mass protests all over the country took place on Bastille Day, the anniversary of the 1789 storming of the notorious Paris dungeon that kicked off the French revolution. In Paris, police fired tear gas to suppress the demonstrators.

Photos and video from the capital showed protesters erecting barricades from materials found at a construction site. Some building machinery left unattended was apparently set on fire as well.

One of the observers lamented the destruction of the mechanical digger, saying that the city’s ubiquitous electric scooters would have made a better pyre.

Autant voir ces foutues trottinettes électriques cramer ça ne me dérange pas des masses, mais pas le matos de chantier les gars. #BastilleDay #14Juillet #PassDeLaHonte #PassSanitaire #VaccinObligatoire pic.twitter.com/Cv8qXzx5NB — Diego Perret (@diegoperret86) July 14, 2021

RT France’s Charles Baudry captured video from Paris showing that things calmed down a bit as the afternoon wore on. His photos from during the day showed the extent and the energy of the demonstrations. […]