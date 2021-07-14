2 July 2021

TURTLEBOY — Yesterday we published a blog about a Cambridge black lives matter activist named Rasha Gober, after he was arrested for torturing at least 3 neighborhood cats that he lured to his apartment, killing one of them. He also searched for how to torture cats on Google, and lured them to his house with traps.

Gober was found to be in possession of a BB gun and pellets, and investigators noted that they also located a trail of cat food leading to his home, glue traps, bloodstained towels, open bags of cat food, and clumps of fur on his property, court documents indicated.

Gober’s Google history on his iPhone reportedly showed a slew of startling search inquiries about torturing cats:

Ways to torture a cat without killing it

Will Clorox burn a cat

Will ammonia knock a cat out

Keeping a cat hostage

What if someone tortures an animal once

How to load an Airsoft cartridge

BB guns in Mass.

What happens if you throw bleach on a cat

Sounds to lure cats

What are sounds that only cats can hear

How to lure neighborhood cats

Where can I buy cat nip

I stole a stray cat

I hate cats and caught one

How to force feed a cat

Cat chemical burn

Blowing weed smoke in a cat’s face

Ways to torture cat

Hurt cat without killing it

Cat cruelty video clips

Get rid of BB gun

Desire to harm cats in adulthood

Psychopathology of hurting animals

David Petrillo, a maintenance worker who was called to fix a washing machine in the basement of Gober’s home, helped crack the investigation after he spotted bag of cat food and BB gun pellets on the ground. Petrillo says he grew more suspicious when he noticed sticky traps outside the home, along with a camera and wire. […]