2 July 2021
TURTLEBOY — Yesterday we published a blog about a Cambridge black lives matter activist named Rasha Gober, after he was arrested for torturing at least 3 neighborhood cats that he lured to his apartment, killing one of them. He also searched for how to torture cats on Google, and lured them to his house with traps.
Gober was found to be in possession of a BB gun and pellets, and investigators noted that they also located a trail of cat food leading to his home, glue traps, bloodstained towels, open bags of cat food, and clumps of fur on his property, court documents indicated.
Gober’s Google history on his iPhone reportedly showed a slew of startling search inquiries about torturing cats:
- Ways to torture a cat without killing it
- Will Clorox burn a cat
- Will ammonia knock a cat out
- Keeping a cat hostage
- What if someone tortures an animal once
- How to load an Airsoft cartridge
- BB guns in Mass.
- What happens if you throw bleach on a cat
- Sounds to lure cats
- What are sounds that only cats can hear
- How to lure neighborhood cats
- Where can I buy cat nip
- I stole a stray cat
- I hate cats and caught one
- How to force feed a cat
- Cat chemical burn
- Blowing weed smoke in a cat’s face
- Ways to torture cat
- Hurt cat without killing it
- Cat cruelty video clips
- Get rid of BB gun
- Desire to harm cats in adulthood
- Psychopathology of hurting animals
David Petrillo, a maintenance worker who was called to fix a washing machine in the basement of Gober’s home, helped crack the investigation after he spotted bag of cat food and BB gun pellets on the ground. Petrillo says he grew more suspicious when he noticed sticky traps outside the home, along with a camera and wire. […]
