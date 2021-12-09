Twitter Un-Nukes Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Tracker Account Following Outrage

By Tyler Durden | 8 December 2021

Update (1550ET): Twitter has restored the Ghislaine Maxwell tracking account following this morning’s outrage.

I’m back again…. And then if I go down… I’ll be back again …

* * *

ZERO HEDGE — During the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a few Twitter accounts have been providing extremely detailed information – Adam Klasfeld, Inner City Press, and the ‘Maxwell Trial Tracker.’

On Wednesday, Twitter nuked the latter.

The owner of the account reported the following on the Free Press Report:

I woke up this morning and the @TrackerTrial account on Twitter was suspended. All the other accounts that I have made in the past were also suspended. This was the only note that I received.

The @TrackerTrial account was the largest account on Twitter that specifically tracked the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein trial.

According to Twitter’s rules, apparently the account was “artificially” amplifying information. I am not sure what I was “amplifying” and how I was doing that. […]