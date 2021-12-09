Twitter Un-Nukes Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Tracker Account Following Outrage

By Tyler Durden | 8 December 2021
Update (1550ET): Twitter has restored the Ghislaine Maxwell tracking account following this morning’s outrage.
I’m back again…. And then if I go down… I’ll be back again …
— Ghislaine Maxwell Trial News. (@Trial_Tracker) December 8, 2021
* * *
ZERO HEDGE — During the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a few Twitter accounts have been providing extremely detailed information – Adam Klasfeld, Inner City Press, and the ‘Maxwell Trial Tracker.’
On Wednesday, Twitter nuked the latter.
The owner of the account reported the following on the Free Press Report:
I woke up this morning and the @TrackerTrial account on Twitter was suspended. All the other accounts that I have made in the past were also suspended. This was the only note that I received.
The @TrackerTrial account was the largest account on Twitter that specifically tracked the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein trial.
According to Twitter’s rules, apparently the account was “artificially” amplifying information. I am not sure what I was “amplifying” and how I was doing that. […]
