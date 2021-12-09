News Ticker

Twitter Un-Nukes Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Tracker Account Following Outrage

December 9, 2021

By Tyler Durden | 8 December 2021

Update (1550ET): Twitter has restored the Ghislaine Maxwell tracking account following this morning’s outrage.

*  *  *

ZERO HEDGE — During the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a few Twitter accounts have been providing extremely detailed information – Adam KlasfeldInner City Press, and the ‘Maxwell Trial Tracker.’

