Bill Cosby: ‘Mainstream Media Are the Insurrectionists Who Stormed the Capitol,’ ‘Trying To Demolish the Constitution’

By Alicia Powe | 6 July 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — Just days after getting out of prison, Bill Cosby is on a rampage to expose the “insurrectionist” media and cancel culture.

“This mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol,” the newly released 83-year-old actor-comedian warns.

Cosby slammed the media in response to the backlash against his Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad, who set off a firestorm after celebrating Cosby’s overturned conviction.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad exclaimed in a since-deleted post.

The actress, an incoming dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, was rebuked by students and alumni of the university demanding she get fired for her support of Cosby.

The historically black university issued a statement warning Rashad’s comments “lacked sensitivity” and assured, “Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies.”

Rashad immediately deleted her tweet supporting her co-star in a follow-up post insisting she “fully supports survivors of sexual assault coming forward.” […]