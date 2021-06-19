News Ticker

Russ Winter Joins I Protest with Don Jeffries to Discuss Orlando Pulse, Dylann Roof and James Field

June 19, 2021 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 1

Posts and video footage mentioned in this one hour conversation. Don brings a lot to the table.

Orlando Pulse ‘Shooting’ Skulduggery — Smoking Guns Galore

Dylann Storm Roof’s Arrest Interview Was One Big Conflicting Story

In the Wake of the Series of Hate Hoaxes: Time to Reexamine the Charlottesville ‘Car Assault’. Was it a Staged Deception?

 

