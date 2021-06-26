Now MATH is racist: Educators condemn $1M ‘Dismantling Racism in Mathematics’ program funded by Bill Gates which tells teachers NOT to push students to find the correct answer because it promotes white supremacy

Educators around the US have come out to condemn the ‘Dismantling Racism in Mathematics’ program

It centers around a workbook which asserts that asking students to find the correct answer for math problems is inherently harmful for minorities

So far, the workbook is being used by school districts in Georgia, Ohio, California and Oregon

Critics say to it actually reinforces negative stereotypes and drives wedges between students according to their race

‘The workbook’s ultimate message is clear: Black kids are bad at math, so why don’t we just excuse them from really learning it,’ one critic said

The program was funded through a $1million grant from The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

It’s part of a larger push nationwide to teach students about critical race theory

DAILY MAIL — Educators around the country have come out to condemn a ‘Dismantling Racism in Mathematics’ program which tells teachers not to push students to find the correct answers to math problems because doing so promotes white supremacy.

The program is centered around a workbook for teachers entitled ‘A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction’ which asserts that America’s education system – even mathematics instruction – reinforces the dominant power structures of white colonizers.

Grading students, asking them to show their work, requiring participation and even pushing them to get the right answer are depicted in the workbook as harmful to minorities. […]