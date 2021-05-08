News Ticker

Satire-CIA Replaces Waterboarding with 12-Hour Lectures on Intersectional Feminism

May 8, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture, Politics, US News 1

IMAGE: Babylon Bee

5 May 2021

BABYLON BEE — According to anonymous sources, the CIA has replaced enhanced interrogation techniques such as waterboarding with something even more torturous and effective: 12-hour academic lectures on intersectional feminism.

“Waterboarding has been shown to be very effective,” said the anonymous source. “But that’s been replaced now. Now we just pop in a tape of Robin DiAngelo, Stacey Abrams, or Joy Behar. Sometimes we’ll really ramp things up and make them watch Coca-Cola’s diversity training on a 12-hour loop.”

Terror suspects will be subjected to lengthy lectures about cis-male privilege, heteronormative patriarchy, and microaggressive mansplaining. Sources say these lectures are 1,282% more effective than regular old waterboarding. […]

