To Unite Against Our Common Foe

By J. Michael Hudson

‘When deciding what to do, simply ask yourself, what would the world be like if everyone did this?’ — Anon

Totalitarian tyranny requires obedience. It needs subjects, objects that perform roles and do little or nothing outside of those roles. Subservient objects who love what they are told to love and hate what they are told to hate — or at the very least, play along for show — recognize that society “is what it is”: a master and slave relationship.

There was a time in the United States when this was what was required of black people who had to “know their place” and “de-center” themselves from society, recognizing that their opinions did not matter, and that they were second-class citizens based merely upon the color of their skin. There was no Oprah, there was no Lil Nas X, no Obama. There were no advertisements or movies with “positive role models” for black people in the United States beyond “token” roles.

At the same time, there was definite overplaying of the white-knight hero spokesmodel, such as John Wayne, Ronald Reagan and Tom Brokaw. Most Americans recognized that this had to change, and most Americans really did not have much to say about what Hollywood and New York City decided were the limits of culture anyway. As evidence of this, I ask you to try to find the great protest against Oprah, or observe the general popularity of President Obama.

The United States has always been an oligarchy. It was designed that way, to be a Republic with limited democracy and powerful business entities that decided what would be on offer. The founders of the United States rightly determined from the vast record of history and political philosophy that absolute democracy is for simpletons, a direct avenue to tyranny (something to keep in mind as you continue reading).

I watched all of this change over the course of my adult life. As a “white Anglo-Saxon,” I now have to admit that the societal changes, under the hand of the entities that actually own the media and institutions, resulted in a national chaos in which few, if anyone, even bothers trying to speak as an American.

In fact, as I write this, heavily cop-infiltrated blacks are now “colonizing” Colorado and Minnesota with “autonomous” zones where I would have to “know my place” and “de-center” myself in the name of ending and combating “systemic racism,” according to “critical race theory.” The color of my skin simply says that I am permanently, unavoidably, an oppressor — especially if I dare speak anything about the topic of racial identity whatsoever. Of course, I reject this entirely, as I do all arbitrarily applied principles.

In any revolution or social upheaval, there is always the danger of simply replacing one form of oppression with another, and we are experiencing one of those cases. Furthermore, it is not any kind of revolution, because those who hold the power in the United States and world — the banking class plutocracy — are not being threatened whatsoever by this tragic street theater. The violence and division has only served their interests and has done so perfectly. They watch the United States burn its pillars to the ground that once were an envy of the world. None of them are threatened when statues of Civil War generals are torn down or if an urban black person mugs a suburban white person. Much to the contrary.



As long as people are fighting each other over what color they are and not over the fact that the entire economy is a parasitic scam, they will clink their champagne glasses and watch it all burn from the safety of their yachts or vampiric perches in foreign countries.

The same goes for the role of women in society. A mutant form of feminism is teaching women not to seek freedom of choice and equality of rights in society but to pursue power for the sake of power, to want a female president not because she is a great person but just because she can speak as a woman. They can see a tiny bit of themselves reflected in those who rule over them, even if they share nothing in ideology beyond shallow slogans.

As women and minorities seem to now be united in their universal hatred of the white “racist,” I would like to remind them of some of the actual history of these things. A little known fact, unless you have read the “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn, is that the Revolutionary War for independence from the British king was fought by slaves. White slaves. They sadly did not know it at the time, but they were promised a form of “40 acres and a mule” once the British were defeated. That check of promises was never cashed, to borrow a phrase. Those who revolted to demand their recompense were brutally shot and imprisoned in what became known as Shay’s Rebellion.

A hundred years before, it was the realistic, everyday, practical fear of every Anglo, Scandinavian, Celt, Sicilian, Caucasian and Teuton that ships from Africa or Turkey would raid their villages and take white women into slavery in Africa and Asia. White women have always been a prize of Asians, Arabians and Africans, and for reasons I cannot completely understand.

Whites did not invent slavery. In fact, in white northern European countries, such practices were frowned upon; whereas further south, and even among the Incans, Aztecs and Iroquis, it had been standard practice for millennia. It’s being shamelessly re-introduced in Africa and Arabia as I write this.

To now hear white people of European heritage be called “oppressors” simply because we are white Europeans is not just wrong, it is idiotic. These are ranting of fools born yesterday who simply want to justify theft and barbarity.

It also turned out to be white men who nearly exclusively fought to free the slaves and later protect the banking system from other white men who happened to be German. It was not until Vietnam, and later Iraq and Afghanistan, when the racial burden of mercenary imperialist bankers’ wars were shared by the different colors of people in the United States. No blacks or women to my knowledge were demanding equality for Picket’s Charge or on Omaha Beach. In fact, at least one non-white demographic is on record as having schemed to avoid any dangerous service in those, and other, wars.

These things were all ancient history by the time I was born in 1976, the 200th anniversary of the birth of the nation. I grew up happily, watching women, blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans gradually become more accepted in media, politics and society in general. I watched in good humor as my “demographic” became the butt of more and more jokes and in less good humor. I had to accept that fewer and fewer of my dreams as an artist, writer and entrepreneur were “realistic” in a country that had heard enough from people with my inherently racist skin tone.

Films like “Pleasantville” and “Mona Lisa’s Smile” rightly questioned a rigid, repressive patriarchy. Eventually, I noticed a certain trend in media, such as “Kill Bill” or, more recently, “A Handmaid’s Tale” in which women are outright slaughtering men by the dozen, men who are arbitrarily portrayed as deserving such treatment — as if there is or was ever a threat of fundamental Protestant Christianity ever ruling the United States, like really.

Now, in 2021, I look around and it has progressed so far that I cannot find a “positive role model” for myself in any media at all. Nor are my attempts to write stories attempting to resolve this given any chance. My attempt to remind people of the larger history of these issues — or the purpose of a secular republic or of the greater threat of the banks and aristocracy — is falling on the deaf ears of maniacs, calling for blood in the streets without any attempt toward a solution that will not simply re-enthrone the original foreign enemies of the American Revolution: old money aristocrats, central bankers and their cults.

Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the Proud Boys are all simply subjects, objects or cartoonish marionettes, dancing for their crocodile-grinning pleasure, burning neighborhoods to the ground so that the land underneath them can be purchased in the near-term future for bargain-basement prices.

No one, literally no one, is saying that black people and women have not been repressed in the United States. But a lot of black people and women seem to have adopted a fashionable and self-serving viewpoint that all white men have equally shared in the good fortune of the nation, as well as the outright silly viewpoint that whiteness itself is oppressive when the white northern European nations have historically been the only source of anti-slavery movements in the entire world.

Furthermore, blacks and women now seem to be happily volunteering as apparatchiks of the rebranded, of course, Old World Order, enthusiastically sacrificing the political rights and liberties that were intended to be the basis of the actual New World Order. Censorship is favored over free speech, so long as their perceived enemies are silenced. A panopticon over privacy, so long as they get their favorite “apps” and entertainment.

This Old World Order is happy to call itself the liberator from its own tyranny, just as it is happy to label itself the doctor of the maladies it is causing. Certainly, everyone wants to be free of this vast, illegitimate debt, but are you really ready to beg for “forgiveness” for your failures under this absolutely rigged, parasitic, lawless system or to scapegoat all white men for it, which is their obvious intent?

They are the ones who should be begging for our forgiveness, by any sane assessment of the situation. Those with the most power should be most responsible for this mess, should they not? Yet, only I seem to dare ask this question, in the whirlwind of other issues they intentionally stir to distract us from it.

Who really holds the power in the United States, which has brought this dystopia upon us? I promise you, it is not white men, although I admit many of us have hitherto been the apparatchiks and enforcing apparatus. It is certainly not I. I have been censored, abused, mocked, mugged and impoverished as much or more than any minority. Try walking a mile in the shoes of a dissident white male intellectual between the years 2000 and 2021, I dare you. My whiteness has bought me absolutely zero of anything other than a target on my head.

Who owns Google, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Match Group, Intel, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Palantir? They were censoring and “de-centering” me long before they censored a sitting president.

They may look white in photographs, but they have as much to do with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy as the Sultan Saladin. And they will writhe in agony in response to this accusation, pointing fingers in every direction other than their own, if anyone dares publish it against their demands and thinly veiled yet very real threats.

I hope this helps inform you of who your real friends and enemies are, in the interest as always of uniting against our common foes and protecting the Republic whose future we will either evolve together, or whose collapse we will perish, or be enslaved, beneath.

— JMH May 7, 2021

‘When deciding who rules you, simply ask, who am I not allowed to criticize?’ — Voltaire

‘When deciding who stands behind a certain deed, simply ask yourself, who benefits?’ — Caesar

‘Find the helpers.’ — Mr. Rogers