TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss McFadden’s Legacy and Masks as Occult Weapons Against Population

As usual, the duo offers quick and hard hitting half hour survey of recent Winter Watch pieces. They also discussed the trial Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin’s excellent defense attorney is kicking the ass of the Minnesota’s state prosecution. For more on these topics, see the following Winter Watch articles:

 

