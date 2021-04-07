The Arrival of the Gen-Z Confusexuals

Surprise, surprise, surprise. Generation Z is very, very confused about their gender and sexuality, according to a study by a division of advertising giant J. Walter Thompson. It’s perfectly okay to look like the young man in photo above. The study found 56% of respondents from the so-called “Gen Z” (post-Gen X and Y) said they or someone they know uses gender-neutral pronouns, such as “they,” “them” or “ze.” Ze? Guess I must have missed that word at some point in my travels.
Forty-eight percent of Gen Z describe themselves as “completely heterosexual,” and 6% consider themselves “completely homosexual.” All the rest portray themselves as somewhat bi-sexual. Is this for real or are these kids just trying to be cool for the Cult?
Only 44% among this generation of confusexuals said they always bought clothes designed for their own gender.
Seventy percent of Gen Z confusexuals say gender neutral bathrooms should be provided in public.
Seventy-four percent are more accepting of nontraditional gender identities than they were a year ago. I think this stems from the massive Bruce “Caitlyn” TransJenner hoax [see “Only in a Satanic Cult World“].
Yes, the apparently successful goal is for everyone to conform to a distorted reality that empowers the degenerate, the mentally defective and the ugly. This extends to every nook and cranny of culture and literature.
The degenerate confusexual program being promoted by the sinister reverse-projection now disgraced hate group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is described in the following video in some detail.
Where are their parents? Where is the adult supervision? Where are the people with cojones? A boycott of degenerate media and walks-outs, as seen recently in Cologne, is long overdue.
Bad Vibes in Cologne Jettison Concert Goers
A concert-going crowd in Cologne (Koln), Germany, brought to a halt a performance by “virtuoso” Iranian Mahan Esfahani as he played an infamous piece of degenerate “minimalist” music by yet another overrated American Jewish “composer,” Steve Reich.
Philharmonie Köln management said it was “stunned at the unforeseen reaction to Sunday’s concert. We expect artists to be treated with respect.” It insisted that Cologne’s prime concert venue would remain a “forum for cultural diversity.” Is this some kind of sick joke? The value of this music apparently can only be explained by those chosen to appreciate it. I can only imagine how many real composers lose their opportunity over this nonsense.
This is a 1-minute excerpt of Reich’s “composition.” The prospect of carrying this on for nearly 20 minutes would be enough to provoke an uproar anywhere.
And many women who may not be classified as ‘obese’ are overweight to the point their sexual attractiveness is reduced.
Related and also a big issue/problem is the prevalence and accessibility of pornography — many young women in porn today are very attractive physically, which leads to unrealistic expectations, even sexual dysfunction (i.e. when in the presence of a ‘real’ woman) in some men — also the staging and sexual practices depicted in pornography often don’t represent the reality of what most women want to do and/or have done to them.
I wouldn’t take this kind of thing too seriously — anyone who goes out into the ‘real world’ sees that the vast, vast majority of young women want to be seen as feminine and be attractive to men (if not sexy), so they dress that way, including makeup — it’s the same for males, who want to be seen as masculine and attractive to women, so they dress and behave that way too, e.g. participating in sports and/or other physical activity is still important to young men — women and their choices control the sexual marketplace, and it’s also obvious to most men (some catch on sooner than others) what male traits, including dress and behavior, women reward with their sexual choices — and desirable, attractive women do not sleep with ‘confusexuals’.
Maybe this can be seen/explained as another manifestation of the rise of victim culture, where people know they are expected (in the name of ‘tolerance’) to ‘signal their virtue’ by expressing sympathy for, and having empathy for, officially designated victim groups, no matter how aberrant and marginal — here the influence of the media is without question pernicious and harmful to society — as I said before: some things should simply not be tolerated, which is why they weren’t in earlier eras.
link — Since the abolition of healthy shame in society, we have seen a steady and ever more appalling descent into cultural degeneration.
Obesity is also definitely a factor in sexual attraction and relationships today — in this sense, tolerance of obesity is also harmful.