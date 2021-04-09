Cher Accused of Having ‘White Savior Complex’ for Saying, ‘Maybe … I Could’ve Helped’ George Floyd

By David Ng | 3 April 2021

BREITBART — Hollywood superstar Cher is facing a social media pummeling after making an ill-advised comment about the death of George Floyd, saying maybe she “could’ve helped” if only she had been there.

Cher is now facing accusations that she suffers from “white savior complex” — white people’s belief that they can solve problems for minorities. The 74-year-old pop star and actress tweeted her comment late Friday, recounting that she told her mother, ” I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped”:

Was talking With Mom

& She Said “I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried”.

I Said

“Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But..

I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped😔 — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

Her comment quickly provoked mockery and accusations of white savior complex, some telling her to delete her tweet. […]